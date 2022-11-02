‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Abdul Khan and Rabia Khalid Case: What Happened to Aziz?

Yesterday, Netflix released the final three episodes of Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, that explore multiple suspicious deaths and disappearances. The last episode, “Abducted by a Parent,” tells two different stories, one following dad Abdul Khan whose son has stolen in 2017 and the other about a mom Rebecca Downey whose kids were taken from her in 2014.

These two stories have in common that in both cases, the child/children were abducted by one of their parents.

For Abdul Khan’s part, we learn through interviews with him that Abdul and a woman named Rabia Khalid fell in love, got married, and had their son Aziz in 2010. Despite being happy at the start, in 2014, they decided to separate. According to Abdul Khan, Rabia did indicate she wanted to work on their marriage, but it was shocking to him when he was served with divorce papers.

After their divorce was finalized, Rabia and Abdul Khan went through a rough custody battle, with both parents wanting primary custody of Aziz. After Abdul Khan was granted custody, Rabia Khalid told the courts that he was abusive.

What happened to Aziz?

Unfortunately, Abdul never saw Aziz again. Rabia Khalid was supposed to meet Abdul Khan with Aziz at a courthouse in 2017, but they never showed up. Rabia Khalid and her new husband, Elliot Bourgeois, abducted Aziz so that Abdul couldn’t have primary custody. We cannot confirm whether or not Elliot Bourgeois and Rabia are still together, but we know Rabia Khalid and Aziz have yet to be located.