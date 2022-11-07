Connect with us

'Young Royals' Season 2: Plot, Cast, Crew, and Trailer

Everything we know about the latest season of Young Royals on Netflix.
Young Royals Season 2
(L to R) Nathalie Varli as Madison; Frida Argento as Sara; Nikita Uggla as Felicie; Mimmi Cyon as Fredrika; Felicia Truedsson as Stella in Young Royals S2

When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants.

Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from the royal obligations – but when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice. Love or duty.

Young Royals season 2
(L to R) Malte Gårdinger as August; Frida Argento as Sara in Young Royals S2

Cast

Edvin Ryding as Wilhelm

Nikita Uggla as Felice

Omar Rudberg as Simon

Malte Gårdinger as August

Frida Argento as Sara

Pernilla August as Drottningen

Young Royals season 2
(L to R) Omar Rudberg as Simon; Edvin Ryding as Willhelm in Young Royals S2

Crew

Rojda Sekersöz: Director

Lisa Ambjörn: Head Writer (Series)

Trailer

