‘Young Royals’ Season 2: Plot, Cast, Crew, and Trailer

When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants.
Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from the royal obligations – but when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice. Love or duty.
Cast
Edvin Ryding as Wilhelm
Nikita Uggla as Felice
Omar Rudberg as Simon
Malte Gårdinger as August
Frida Argento as Sara
Pernilla August as Drottningen
Crew
Rojda Sekersöz: Director
Lisa Ambjörn: Head Writer (Series)