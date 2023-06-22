Would ‘Secret Invasion’ Have Thrived as an MCU Movie Event Instead of a Disney+ Show?

The highly-anticipated return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the small screen with “Secret Invasion” has generated mixed reactions and expectations. The limited series, adapted from one of Marvel’s notable storylines, revolves around the discovery of a long-running invasion by shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated key figures in the Marvel Universe. Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, the show aims to reignite interest in the franchise, which has faced challenges due to behind-the-scenes issues, uneven films and shows, and waning audience engagement.

Initial reviews for “Secret Invasion” have been a mixed bag, with a 69% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics generally agree that the show is a slow burn but praise the cast, particularly Samuel L. Jackson. However, there is a noticeable sense of the project’s smaller scale, surprising given the magnitude of the original comic book event. The comic version of “Secret Invasion” was a complex and transformative storyline that revealed beloved characters as Skrulls, affecting the Marvel Universe significantly.

Many believed “Secret Invasion” was the logical choice for the MCU to tackle post-“Avengers: Endgame.” The introduction of the Skrulls in “Captain Marvel” seemed to set the stage for this epic storyline. However, the MCU opted to focus on the Multiverse as its next big arc, leaving “Secret Invasion” as a Disney+ series. This decision has been met with disappointment, as the Multiverse saga has not resonated strongly with audiences thus far.

Unlike the Multiverse concept, “Secret Invasion” is a sprawling crossover event that can thrive in the comic book medium. It relies on years of interconnected storytelling and a massive reveal that has a profound impact due to the characters’ shared history. Adapting such a complex narrative into a live-action format would require significant effort, but Marvel has previously shown its ability to execute intricate storylines successfully.

There were ample opportunities for Marvel to explore other crossovers after “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Secret Invasion” seemed like a prime candidate. The presence of the Skrulls in the MCU and the absence of several key Avengers created a ripe environment for introducing chaos and upending the audience’s perception of the universe. The reveal of Nick Fury as a Skrull in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” hinted at the possibilities. The storyline could have unfolded across various television and film projects, engaging fans in the speculation of who might be a Skrull. The interaction with the audience through fan theories and discussions would have enriched the experience and kept the MCU’s momentum going.

Unfortunately, the Multiverse arc chosen by the MCU has proven to be convoluted and challenging to grasp for general audiences. Multiversal stories rely heavily on understanding the lore and require a deep appreciation for the characters involved. The fan service aspect can overshadow logical plotlines, as seen in movies like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “The Flash.” The Multiverse concept loses its charm quickly and struggles to sustain long-form storytelling.

It is disappointing that an ambitious and promising storyline like “Secret Invasion” was relegated to a Disney+ series. When Disney+ was first announced, many saw it as a perfect platform for expanding the MCU’s world-building. However, the sheer volume of content released on the streaming service has resulted in an oversaturation that has diluted the impact of some shows. While series like “WandaVision” and “Loki” have been successful, others like “Hawkeye” and “Moon Knight” have received mixed responses.

The true potential of “Secret Invasion” lies in its ability to be a grand cinematic event. The star-studded cast, including Sam Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman, seems more suited for a theatrical release. The storyline itself lends itself to a big-screen experience, with the opportunity to explore intriguing scenarios like major heroes being revealed as Skrulls. The Skrulls could have brought back supposedly deceased characters, allowing underutilized actors like Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, and Benedict Cumberbatch to showcase their talents. Unfortunately, Marvel missed this opportunity, and the scaled-down version of “Secret Invasion” might not live up to its potential.

While there is hope that “Secret Invasion” can still deliver a compelling story, the diminished excitement surrounding the show suggests a missed opportunity. The expectations for a storyline of this magnitude deserved more than a limited series. The days of MCU Disney+ shows seem to be dwindling, leaving “Secret Invasion” as an example of what could have been. The series is now available for streaming on Disney+, and fans will judge for themselves whether it lives up to its potential.

As the streaming era continues to reshape the landscape of entertainment, there is an ongoing debate about the merits of releasing certain projects as streaming series versus theatrical films. “Secret Invasion” finds itself at the center of this discussion. While it may be disheartening for fans to see such an ambitious storyline relegated to a limited series on Disney+, it is essential to recognize the advantages that streaming platforms offer in terms of storytelling and character development.

One of the strengths of streaming platforms is their ability to provide a deeper exploration of characters and narratives. A limited series format allows for more time and space to delve into the complexities of the “Secret Invasion” storyline. It offers the opportunity to develop the Skrulls as multi-dimensional characters and create tension and suspense as the true identities of key figures in the Marvel Universe are revealed. With six episodes to work with, the series can take its time to build the necessary intrigue and emotional investment in the narrative.

Moreover, streaming platforms allow for a more diverse and inclusive range of stories to be told. “Secret Invasion” can provide a platform for characters who may not have received the same level of attention in the theatrical releases. By centering the story on Nick Fury and including characters like Talos, the series can explore their backgrounds and motivations in greater detail. Additionally, the inclusion of talented actors like Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke can bring fresh perspectives and performances to the MCU, enhancing the overall quality of the show.

It’s worth noting that the impact of a storyline is not solely determined by its medium of release. While a theatrical experience can provide a grand scale and visual spectacle, the success of a narrative ultimately rests on the strength of its storytelling and character arcs. Some of the most memorable and impactful moments in the MCU have come from television shows like “WandaVision” and “Loki,” proving that the small screen can deliver compelling and thought-provoking content.

Furthermore, the interconnected nature of the MCU allows for storylines to extend beyond a single project. While “Secret Invasion” may be presented as a limited series, its repercussions and revelations can have significant implications for future films and series within the MCU. Characters and plot threads introduced in the series can be further explored and expanded upon in upcoming projects, ensuring that the impact of the Skrull invasion is felt throughout the Marvel Universe.

Ultimately, the success of “Secret Invasion” will be determined by its execution and the audience’s reception. While it may be tempting to compare it to the grandiosity of the comic book event, it’s important to approach the series on its own terms and appreciate the storytelling possibilities that the streaming format provides. “Secret Invasion” has the potential to deliver a captivating narrative, explore complex character dynamics, and set the stage for future developments in the MCU. As fans, let’s embrace the opportunity to experience this ambitious storyline in a new and exciting way.