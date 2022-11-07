What’s Netflix’s ‘Killer Sally’ About?

Killer Sally is the story of bodybuilding’s most notorious crime. On Valentine’s Day 1995, national bodybuilding champion, Ray McNeil, was choking his bodybuilder wife, Sally, when she grabbed a gun and fatally shot him twice.

With a documented history of domestic abuse, Sally claimed it was self-defense, a split-second decision to save her life. The prosecution argued it was premeditated murder, the revenge of a jealous and aggressive wife. They called her a “thug,” a “bully,” a “monster”.

Killer Sally. (L to R) Sally McNeil and Ray McNeil in Killer Sally. Cr. Netflix © 2022

The media referred to her as the “brawny bride” and the “pumped-up princess”. Sally says she spent her life doing whatever it took to survive, caught in a cycle of violence that began in childhood and ended with Ray’s death. This complex true crime story examines domestic violence, gender roles, and the world of bodybuilding.

Killer Sally. Sally McNeil in Killer Sally. Cr. Netflix © 2022

It’s directed by award-winning filmmaker, Nanette Burstein (On The Ropes, Hillary) and is produced by Traci Carlson, Robert Yapkowitz, and Richard Peete of Neighborhood Watch (Karen Dalton: In My Own Time, Blue Ruin).”