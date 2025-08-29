What to Watch: ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’

If you’re unfamiliar with the coming of age love story My Life With the Walter Boys, prepare yourself for a show that marries grief and love and everything in between. My Life With the Walter Boys is about a girl named Jackie Howard who is recently orphaned and has to leave her home in Manhattan and relocates in rural Colorado. Awaiting her in Colorado, a seven-boy one-girl family by the name of the Walters. Taken in by her mother’s long time best friend, Jackie is catapulted into a world unbeknownst to her.

What is My Life With the Walter Boys about?

Netflix

In season one, we’re introduced to protagonist Jackie Howard, and orphaned daughter of two Big Apple fashion designers. Jackie was adopted by her mother’s best friend in Colorado after a horrific car crash incident. She is ushered into a new life in a charming farm house; The only twist is seven lovely boys await her there… Jackie is now left to navigate a new school, new home, and her own grieving process. Amidst the grief, Jackie finds her passion for horseback riding alongside one of the Walter boys.

Jackie is torn between the crushes of two Walter boys, Cole and Alex. Cole is the mysterious and troubled brother who is also very popular in school. While Alex, the reliable and book-smart brother, is simultaneously falling in love with her. Jackie is stuck making a decision on which brother she should choose in the storm of her life.

Get to Know the Characters:

Jackie

Netflix

As I’ve mentioned, Jackie was orphaned but her character is much more interesting if we look beyond the two boys she’s having to choose between. Jackie brings compassion and authenticity into the lives of the Walters. She thrusts herself into the ranch work around the property. Jackie acclimates well into the Colorado lifestyle, so much so that she makes meaningful friendships and becomes a part of the commnunity.

Alex

Netflix

Alex is completely reliable in comparison to Cole. Alex is a total green flag. He’s also the reliable brother that Jackie needs; One who’s consistent and relates to Jackie’s love of learning and educating herself. Alex is returning after season one after he had to undergo an emotional journey. Also we have a new look that Alex is sporting this season, one that feels like a masculine revamp the audience has been waiitng for.

Cole

Netflix

Cole is the classic bad boy. He’s handsome and emotionally guarded. His recklessness is a reflection of the inner turmoil he goes through. We can see him unravel his trauma and sadness with Jackie. His identity is rooted in the career-ending injury which derailed his football dreams. His injury is something that impacts him almost entirely in the first season. I believe we’ll see a new personality for Cole that could be more forthcoming to Jackie. This could create a relationship between the two that would be healthier than the attempt they made in Season one.

What We Know About Season 2?

Netflix

This season is coming in hot. Jackie is back from a torturous summer in Manhattan, and is torn between the boys again. This time, the feelings are a little more complicated. With the bombshell of season one’s cliff-hanger, we’re on the edge of our seats with who Jackie could choose. Hopefully we get some sort of answer or a possible resolution in the upcoming season.

Jackie feels guilt for what happened in Colorado, and fled back to Manhattan. She now has to face the loss of losing her new-found family, because things between Alex and Cole got complicated.

This season, the boys are back and changed. Alex is coming back with a new glow up. He is now emotionally affected in dealing with the betrayal that took place between Cole and Jackie. I personally think Alex will become more interesting this season, and he may show a darker aspect of himself.

Cole’s character in season two is trying to deal with being around things football related. He is also searching for his true purpose this season now that he has lost his ability to play football. This is something that personally spoke to Cole’s actor, Noah LaLonde.

However, this season is not based on the Ali Novak’s sequel in the series, because the series is taking a different turn. Season two wrapped up last November and we have big news about the future of the series.

What to Look Forward to?

Excitingly enpugh, we have much to look forward to, with Season two coming on August 28th, we are already approved for a third season!

What we know about the third season is almost nothing; Ali Novak the author of the series, has said that the third season is not based on the novel. Novak also mentioned that season two is entirely exclusive because Netflix has chosen to take a different directions for our beloved characters…

My Life with the Walter Boys is the Summer I Turned Pretty counterpart we’re all looking for in a love-triangle story. Now, you have something to watch while we wait for the next pivotal episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, airing on September 3rd. Thankfully, My Life with the Walter Boys will have all the episodes dropping on August 28th; No need to wait for weekly episodes. Stay tuned!