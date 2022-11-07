Connect with us

What is ‘The Crown’ Season 5 About?

Everything we know ahead of the November 9th Netflix release.
Published

The Crown Season 5
Back row - Senan West, Will Powell, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki,Theo Fraser Steele, Claudia Harrison, Sam Woolf, James Murray, Front row - Marcia Warren, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville. Image: Keith Bernstein

With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly questions their role in ’90s Britain.

As Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television, and the twilight of the British Empire. Yet new challenges are on the horizon.

The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home.

The Crown Season 5
The Crown Season 5. Image: Netflix.

Prince Charles (Dominic West) pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), presenting a constitutional crisis of the monarchy. Rumors circulate as husband and wife are seen to live increasingly separate lives and, as media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor.

Tensions are set to rise further as Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw) arrives on the scene. Driven by his desire for acceptance of the highest order, he harnesses his self-made wealth and power to try and earn him and his son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) a seat at the royal table.

The Crown season 5 is set for a UK release date of the 9th of November on Netflix.

