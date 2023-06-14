Connect with us

Vanna White Reacts to News That Her ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Pat Sajak is Retiring

“It’s depressing.”
Published

Vanna White and Pat Sajak
ABC/ERIC MCCANDLESS

Vanna White, the beloved co-host of “Wheel of Fortune,” expressed her disbelief at the fact that she has been a part of the show for nearly 41 seasons alongside her co-host Pat Sajak. On Tuesday, White took to Twitter to reflect on their long-running partnership, following Sajak’s announcement that he will be stepping down from the show.

White’s tweet read, “When we started @WheelofFortune, who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!”

Sajak had announced on Monday that he will be hosting his final season of “Wheel of Fortune” starting in September. In his statement, he expressed gratitude for the incredible journey and hinted at more to come in the future. While no replacement has been announced yet, Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year as host.

With their impressive tenure, Sajak and White have become two of the longest-serving hosts in the game show category. White has been an integral part of the show, turning letters on the game board for over 7,000 episodes and engaging in playful banter with Sajak. Her dedication and distinctive style, never repeating an outfit (except for one notable occasion), have made her a beloved figure on the show.

As the news of Sajak’s retirement spreads, fans of “Wheel of Fortune” eagerly await the final season with the iconic duo. While White has not revealed her plans for the future of the show, her commitment and professionalism suggest that she may continue to bring joy to viewers as the show enters its next chapter.

The end of an era on “Wheel of Fortune” marks a significant transition for the show, but fans can be assured that Vanna White’s presence and charisma will continue to captivate audiences for years to come. Her contribution to the success of the show is immeasurable, and her partnership with Pat Sajak has left an indelible mark on the history of television game shows.

