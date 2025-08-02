‘Together’ Review: A Dynamite Horror Date Movie

Together, one of wildest horror movies to hit the scene in a while, is making waves! The film has garnered fantastic reviews across the board, and is now facing some controversy with its recent lawsuit. While producers/stars Alison Brie and Dave Franco are taking some heat, they certainly poured their blood, sweat, and tears into this project- literally.

While Together shares some similarities with the 2023 film Better Half, it’s a horror film first, as opposed to just a comedy. According to writer/director Michael Shanks, Together is deeply personal and was written before the script for Better Half was. Based on the stories I’ve read, it seems the lawsuit doesn’t hold water, and either way, who cares? Art is art. If someone happens to have a similar idea in the realm of the film industry (which happens) so be it!

So while there may be some contention attached to the picture, I advise to leave that at the door when entering the theater. And I highly recommend catching this one in theaters with a crowd, and your significant other, or a group of friends- or both! Together is some of the most fun I’ve had in theaters all year.

Happy Together

The lovely couple, Dave Franco and Alison Brie. Image Credit: IMDb.

What makes this film such a meta-textual treat is that the couple onscreen are a couple offscreen as well. Being a married since 2017, this is a very bold project for Alison Brie and Dave Franco to work on as a pair. The film’s story is based in Michael Shanks’ feelings and experiences with romantic relationships. However, as the producers and stars, it’s clear that Brie and Franco were putting part of themselves into these roles. Their acting is so honest and painful, you can tell these emotions are based in real life experience.

It also must have been a hell of a ride to make this film this as a married couple! The two stars share biting exchanges, discuss emotional trauma, and have some extremely physical scenes to act out together. While body doubles were on set for the more unsettling stunts, it still shows that this couple had a lot of fun acting through this skin-fusing nightmare together. Being an ambitious relationship-drama-comedy-horror fusion, this couple and their talented writer/director brought a lot of passion to the project, and it shows.

Laughing through the Cringe

“Millie” and “Tim” work through their issues. Image Credit: NEON

The most surprising aspect of this horror-show has to be the unrelenting comedy. As the film gets more and more stomach-churning, the laughs refused to let up. Putting us right into this 10-year-long relationship, Shanks utilizes this couples’ flaws as a way to undercut the thrills and chills with a grand sense of humor. Tim and Millie are flawed individuals, and these flaws are ready to jump to the surface when they face an unbearable situation– being physically fused together.

While I dare not say why or how this situation comes to be, I will say the story packed a lot more punch than anticipated. Tim and Millie’s relationship faces many obstacles, not just the terrifying prospect of being stuck together like melting barbie dolls. The mundane problems they face day-to-day are only amplified by the disgusting and sticky situations they find themselves in. Body parts fuse together as they try to work out their issues, making it damn near impossible to bear each other. As a great metaphor for co-dependency, Shanks hit this horror/comedy out of the park.

Cringing through the Laughs

Tim prepares for something nasty. Image Credit: NEON.

While the script gives lots to laugh about, its body-horror roots are strong as hell. The lore behind the reasoning for these two poor souls fusing is equal parts creepy and thought-provoking. Scenes with body parts blending into one another will have you squirming in your seat and holding down your lunch. The scariness pops, with some inspired jump-scares peppered in here and there to make you yelp. The gore, of course, is absolutely unsettling, as advertised. (One of the few bright sides of modern CGI being that it helps create some skin-crawling horror effects).

The psychological ramifications, however, may be the toughest to sit with. Whether you are in a relationship, single, or fresh off a break up- this story is sure to stick with you, pun intended! The ways the film analyzes, dissects, and physically alters the bond between Millie and Tim reveals problems found within most real life romantic relationships. I wouldn’t be surprised if the couples in the theater left with more than a few issues and questions to unpack.

Exciting Across the Board

Millie and Tim discover an abandoned cave. Image Credit: NEON.

I forgot to mention how much of a technical beast this thing is! Every shot; the scenery, and the actors, are absolutely gorgeous. From the city to the woods, Shanks shoots the film with care and precision, highlighting this experience with crisp and claustrophobic cinematography. The editing and sound design are used to create a diabolically frightening soundscape/visual feast for the eyes. There are so many clever uses of transitions, combining writing, filming, editing and acting into a disturbingly beautiful gumbo of movie madness.

I must also mention the performance of Damon Herriman, who’s small roles over the years have led him to be one of my favorite character actors working today. He plays a great foil to the seemingly stable relationship between Tim and Millie, giving Tim something to worry about. Franco, Brie, and Herriman have such fun with their characters and situations therein, the joy on set bounces off the screen.

Being his debut feature film, Michael Shanks is a writer/director to look out for. As far as performances go, however, Alison Brie and Dave Franco have never been better. While both have clearly shown their range over the years, this film covers it all. They go through every emotion on the spectrum, most especially capturing the fear and pain of the situation with an intoxicating bravado. You feel for both Tim and Millie, though it’s easy to take sides back-and-forth as they work through their relationship problems. Being a real-life couple just makes the whole thing that much more impressive and absurd, elevating this horror to loopy and jaw-dropping heights.

Together is currently playing in theaters.