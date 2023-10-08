The Exciting Wait for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’

Whether you attended or not, every Swiftie knows just how iconic Taylor Swift’s Eras tour was. But if you watched a live stream or sang your heart out in person, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film gives fans another chance to experience the enchanting concert.

The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour began in March 2023, following Taylor Swift’s tenth album Midnights, and is set to conclude in November 2024. Taylor presents the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career”, spanning ten albums: Self-Titled, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights. The thrill to relive the nostalgia of older albums and see all ten eras come to live on stage pushed fans to pure excitement. Taylor and her production team amazed audiences with the immersive aesthetics of props and attire, promising a powerful stage with each concert.

And while thousands of fans were lucky enough to get tickets in the war with Ticketmaster, many others weren’t as lucky. The film seems like a great opportunity to get a taste of what was missed. So what can fans expect from it?

The Film

The concept of a “concert film” is quite self-explanatory. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour seeks to capture the magic of the concerts on the big screen. The film’s run time – two hours and 45 minutes – almost matches the actual concert’s time of over three hours! Fans can rest assured that every era will be included in the film.

But what about the film’s quality? Forget the glitchy live streams and shaky videos, because Emmy winner director Sam Wrench’s skills are on full display. The film’s trailer gives a glimpse of the clear and close-up performances, sure to create a mesmerizing viewing experience.

Screen capture of Taylor Swift from the film trailer. Credit: YouTube/ Taylor Swift

Theater chains, including AMC, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark are embracing the Swiftie joy with Eras Tour – themed popcorn tins and cups. Fans can enjoy the film while snacking from the exclusive combo, and keep as a collectible to remember the cinematic experience.

Exclusive popcorn tin and cup from AMC theaters. Credit: AMC

Fan Preparation

Swifties know exactly how to recreate a concert experience. The famous friendship bracelets feature songs, lyrics, album names, and colorful beads that often follow specific themes of an era. A Lover bracelet, for example, can include the pastel palettes and feel of the era. Swifties trade bracelets with each other as part of a recent idea in the fandom, which encourages creativity and a friendly environment!

Some examples of the friendship bracelets. Credit: TikTok/ @auras_moonstone/ @graceisaswiftie/ @mooniuos

Not far behind friendship bracelets is the Eras tour outfits. Fans know the ten eras each have their distinct style and aesthetic, and dress according to their chosen one. A Reputation – influenced outfit, specifically, will have a fierce and dark aesthetic like in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. Recreating Taylor’s performances attire is also an option, and another way Swifties show their creativity. And for anyone who needs more inspiration for what to wear, TikTok is the perfect place for guidance.

A Note on Theaters

Apart from being exciting news for Swifties, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is part of the positively evolving movie theater culture. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the growing reliance on streaming platforms has shaken the foundation of movie theaters. However, eager Swifties are unknowingly helping the restoration of movie theaters as a symbol of cultural entertainment. The film is already breaking records with massive tickets sells, and is sure to be worth every step of preparation.

Make sure to get your ticket now and join the fun!