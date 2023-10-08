Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

The Exciting Wait for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’

The global pop star Taylor Swift brings her historic tour to theaters!

Published

Image of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film poster.
The official 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' film poster. Credit: Cinemark

Whether you attended or not, every Swiftie knows just how iconic Taylor Swift’s Eras tour was. But if you watched a live stream or sang your heart out in person, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film gives fans another chance to experience the enchanting concert. 

The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour began in March 2023, following Taylor Swift’s tenth album Midnights, and is set to conclude in November 2024. Taylor presents the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career”, spanning ten albums: Self-Titled, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights. The thrill to relive the nostalgia of older albums and see all ten eras come to live on stage pushed fans to pure excitement. Taylor and her production team amazed audiences with the immersive aesthetics of props and attire, promising a powerful stage with each concert.

And while thousands of fans were lucky enough to get tickets in the war with Ticketmaster, many others weren’t as lucky. The film seems like a great opportunity to get a taste of what was missed. So what can fans expect from it?

The Film

The concept of a “concert film” is quite self-explanatory. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour seeks to capture the magic of the concerts on the big screen. The film’s run time – two hours and 45 minutes – almost matches the actual concert’s time of over three hours! Fans can rest assured that every era will be included in the film. 

But what about the film’s quality? Forget the glitchy live streams and shaky videos, because Emmy winner director Sam Wrench’s skills are on full display. The film’s trailer gives a glimpse of the clear and close-up performances, sure to create a mesmerizing viewing experience. 

Screencapture of Taylor Swift, centered, in a shiny outfit, on stage.
Screen capture of Taylor Swift from the film trailer. Credit: YouTube/ Taylor Swift

Theater chains, including AMC, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark are embracing the Swiftie joy with Eras Tour – themed popcorn tins and cups. Fans can enjoy the film while snacking from the exclusive combo, and keep as a collectible to remember the cinematic experience. 

An image of AMC's Eras Tour merchandise, including popcorn buckets and a cup.
Exclusive popcorn tin and cup from AMC theaters. Credit: AMC

Fan Preparation

Swifties know exactly how to recreate a concert experience. The famous friendship bracelets feature songs, lyrics, album names, and colorful beads that often follow specific themes of an era. A Lover bracelet, for example, can include the pastel palettes and feel of the era. Swifties trade bracelets with each other as part of a recent idea in the fandom, which encourages creativity and a friendly environment!  

Image of three bracelets for the Eras tour. The first says 'Midnight' with blue beads, the second says "Lover", and the third "Bejeweled" with colorful beads.
Some examples of the friendship bracelets. Credit: TikTok/ @auras_moonstone/ @graceisaswiftie/ @mooniuos

Not far behind friendship bracelets is the Eras tour outfits. Fans know the ten eras each have their distinct style and aesthetic, and dress according to their chosen one. A Reputation – influenced outfit, specifically, will have a fierce and dark aesthetic like in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. Recreating Taylor’s performances attire is also an option, and another way Swifties show their creativity. And for anyone who needs more inspiration for what to wear, TikTok is the perfect place for guidance.  

@samanthamaestro

Whats your fav era? Mine is 1989🥹🤍 (ps i forgot to film Folklore) #taylorswifttok #erastour #taylorsversion #outfitsinspo #erastouroutfits #erastouroutfitideas #taylorswifterastour #outfitideas #fyp #trending #SeeHerGreatness #tstheerastour

♬ All Of The Girls You Loved Before – Taylor Swift

A Note on Theaters

Apart from being exciting news for Swifties, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is part of the positively evolving movie theater culture. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the growing reliance on streaming platforms has shaken the foundation of movie theaters. However, eager Swifties are unknowingly helping the restoration of movie theaters as a symbol of cultural entertainment. The film is already breaking records with massive tickets sells, and is sure to be worth every step of preparation. 

Make sure to get your ticket now and join the fun!  

               

In this article:
Written By

Hi! My name is Slane and I’m a writer studying English at California State University Long Beach. Analyzing films, books, shows, and characters is a great passion of mine.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

TV & Film

How Families on TV Have Changed in the 21st Century

Families - can’t live with them, can’t live without them. We tend to focus on TV friendships and don’t always see how families impact...

2 days ago

TV & Film

The Insane Yet True Story Behind ‘Dumb Money’

Wall Street, GameStop, and Reddit users are all going head-to-head in 'Dumb Money,' a new movie opening wide this weekend.

September 29, 2023
Kano as Sully in the final season of Netflix's Top Boy. Kano as Sully in the final season of Netflix's Top Boy.

TV & Film

Why Jamie’s Death in ‘Top Boy’ is Amazing Writing

Top Boy has finally ended, but fans are still reeling over Jamie's death in the Season 2 finale.

September 26, 2023
Still from Season 1 of "Yellowjackets". Still from Season 1 of "Yellowjackets".

TV & Film

How ‘Yellowjackets’ Confronts Ageism

Contrary to Hollywood's opinion, aging is a privilege... and a victory.

September 23, 2023
Toula and Ian together planning the night. Toula and Ian together planning the night.

TV & Film

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: Background And Review

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has just been released. Some people are eager to find out what it's like, but how did it...

September 20, 2023
Aristotle and Dante observing people from the back of the bus. The camera frame centers the two to create focus. Aristotle and Dante observing people from the back of the bus. The camera frame centers the two to create focus.

Entertainment

‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe’: The Perfect End of Summer Film

Looking for a good summer film? 'Aristotle and Dante' might be the one for you!

September 18, 2023

TV & Film

‘Sex Education’ Season 4 Promises a Satisfying Climax

As Netflix's 'Sex Education' reaches its highly-anticipated finale, what do viewers have to look forward to?

September 17, 2023
The first episode of One Piece covers the Shells Town arc, but also bleeds into other arcs to flow consistently. The first episode of One Piece covers the Shells Town arc, but also bleeds into other arcs to flow consistently.

TV & Film

Netflix’s One Piece Finally Proves Anime Adaptations Can Work

Fans were wary of this Netflix anime adaptation, but thanks to its faith in the source material, it's set a new standard for its...

September 14, 2023
Still from Season 2 of "And Just Like That..." Still from Season 2 of "And Just Like That..."

TV & Film

The Problems With ‘And Just Like That…’

Who is this show even for?

September 9, 2023

TV & Film

Is ‘Bottoms’ the Next Quintessential High School Comedy?

The high school comedy genre has given us some of the most iconic movies of all time, and Bottoms is ready, fists raised, to...

September 6, 2023

Entertainment

‘Theatre Camp’: The comedy that celebrates the theatre community

The New Comedy film for Theatre Kids

September 5, 2023
Scott Pilgrim standing next to a pink haired Ramona Flowers, both are holding Red Solo Cups. Scott Pilgrim standing next to a pink haired Ramona Flowers, both are holding Red Solo Cups.

TV & Film

‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’: Cast and Release Date

Over 19 years since its creation, Scott Pilgrim is back with a Netflix anime adaptation.

September 3, 2023