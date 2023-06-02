Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

‘The Boogeyman’: New Stephen King Remake Reminds Us Why We’re Terrified of the Dark

Discover the intriguing origins of our fear of the dark and the mysterious entity known as the Boogeyman.
Avatar photo

Published

the boogeyman
20th Century Studios

The Boogeyman” is a terrifying and fantastic film that masterfully combines solid scares, family drama, and a chilling creature design. Director Rob Savage, known for his previous horror hit “Host,” brings Stephen King’s 1973 short story to life in a fresh and imaginative way, using it as a foundation for a new and haunting narrative.

The story follows Will Harper (played by Chris Messina), a therapist grieving the loss of his wife, who finds himself visited by Lester Billings (David Dastmalchian), a man haunted by the Boogeyman legend. Billings shares his terrifying experiences with the Boogeyman, who took his children and framed him for their deaths, unknowingly passing the curse onto the Harper family.

Sophie Thatcher from “Yellowjackets” and Vivien Lyra Blair from “Obi-Wan Kenobi” deliver outstanding performances as Sadie and Sawyer Harper, the daughters grappling with their mother’s death and now haunted by the Boogeyman. The chemistry between Thatcher and Blair is palpable, and they convincingly portray the bond between siblings. Their acting prowess truly carries the film, and their encounters with the Boogeyman are expertly framed by Savage, showcasing his talent for crafting intense and terrifying moments.

‘The Boogeyman.’ Credit: 20th Century Studios

Throughout the film, the audience roots for the safety of the Harper girls while their father descends into despair, struggling to protect them from the impending danger. Despite his flaws, Will Harper is portrayed as a sympathetic character, a grieving father doing his best to save his family. This emotional investment raises the stakes as the body count rises, making every terrifying moment even more impactful.

Sophie Thatcher delivers a standout performance, solidifying her status as a rising star. Her portrayal of Sadie anchors the coming-of-age aspect of the Boogeyman’s story, providing a perfect vehicle for Thatcher to showcase her talent. She seamlessly combines emotional depth with moments of strength and terror, establishing herself as a versatile actress. Vivien Lyra Blair, known for her role as young Princess Leia in “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” convincingly makes the audience believe in the Boogeyman’s presence, delivering a breakout performance.

“The Boogeyman” is an incredibly frightening film that offers solid scares, an unsettling creature design, and engaging family drama. It pays homage to the horror classics of the past while delivering a unique and chilling experience. It’s the kind of movie that will stay with you, lingering in your thoughts long after you’ve turned off the lights. Get ready to embrace your inner child and be terrified when “The Boogeyman” opens on June 2nd.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Music

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Review: KNTY Couture and Queer Homages

From gag worthy outfits to stunning visuals, Beyoncé stuns the crowd at the Edinburgh show of the Renaissance Tour.

3 days ago
XO kitty XO kitty

TV & Film

‘XO, Kitty’ Review: An Inclusive and Satisfying Netflix YA Tale

Netflix's original series "XO, Kitty" makes a genuine effort to provide representation and construct meaningful relationships. 

3 days ago
the little mermaid the little mermaid

TV & Film

IMDb Restricts Voting on ‘The Little Mermaid’ Over Fear of ‘Review Bombing’

The move comes after a wave of 'unusual activity' of 1/10 votes.

3 days ago

TV & Film

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Finale: Where Everything Burned Down

Hey Alexa, play 'Smoke Signals' and 'You Missed My Heart' by Phoebe Bridgers (spoilers ahead!).

3 days ago

Gaming

Mortal Kombat 1: Trailer, Story Mode, Roster and More

An overview of everything known about the recently announced Mortal Kombat One, from the story, to the potential roster and leaks

3 days ago
Tina Turner Tina Turner

Music

Simply The Best: The Life and Times of Tina Turner

The iconic Tina Turner has passed away aged 83. She is remembered by all as a legend of the stage, the charts, and of...

7 days ago

TV & Film

What Are Gen Z’s Favourite Films of All Time?

From Les Misérables to Babylon, what are Gen Z's favourite films?

May 24, 2023

Gaming

The PlayStation Showcase 2023 Review: Two Dozen New Games and a Lot of Excitement

PlayStations latest showcase unveils new content, consoles and partnerships. Will the fans be excited or will the content leave them wanting more?

May 24, 2023

Celebrity

Why James Corden and Trevor Noah Quit Television

Talk show presenters like James Corden and Trevor Noah are quitting to design their own brand image as standalone celebrities.

May 23, 2023

Music

(G)I-DLE’s ‘I feel’ Mini Album Review

(G)I-DLE's I feel is the perfect album to listen to all summer. I know I'll be listening to it on repeat and rewatching all...

May 23, 2023
Succession season 4 finale Succession season 4 finale

TV & Film

‘Succession’ Season 4 Finale Predictions: How is It All Going to End?

Succession Finale: How Will It All End? Know the updates & precap of Succession Season 4 final episode.

May 22, 2023

TV & Film

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol: 3’s Success a Good Sign for Marvel?

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume: 3 has recently dropped, and fans are loving it. Can it change Marvel? Read to find out!

May 22, 2023