Taika Waititi Shares First Update on Screenplay for New Star Wars Movie

In an exciting Star Wars update, director Taika Waititi has shared some insights on the progress of the screenplay for his upcoming film.

Taika Waititi arrives for Disney's 'The Lion King' World Premiere on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, CA
Taika Waititi arrives for Disney's 'The Lion King' World Premiere on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, CA. Credit: DFree/Shutterstock

Since the announcement that Taika Waititi is developing a Star Wars movie, there have been limited updates on the project.

Waititi recently confirmed that the story is in a good place but mentioned that he is still fine-tuning the middle of the adventure. It is unclear whether he is struggling with the conceptual journey of the characters in the middle portion or if it’s a more specific challenge with the second act of the script itself.

Waititi expressed his thoughts on the creative process, saying, “It’s just as with all films, it’s this middle part. You’re like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you’re like, ‘Well, I guess they can’t meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.'”

It is understandable why Waititi might be facing challenges in shaping the story, given his busy schedule in recent years. He has been attached to various projects, and the writers’ strike further halted significant progress on the script, causing additional delays for the Star Wars movie. During Star Wars Celebration in April, Lucasfilm announced three new films but did not provide any updates on Waititi’s project.

Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, shared similar sentiments during behind-the-scenes discussions at Celebration. She mentioned that Waititi is working on the script but described him as “slow.” Kennedy revealed that they had a couple of acts and needed a third, indicating that Waititi had to develop all three acts of the story.

While the writers’ strike has temporarily prevented official work on the script, it could potentially give Waititi and writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns the necessary break to crack the middle of the story and complete the script once the strike concludes. The additional time and reflection may help them overcome the challenges they are facing and ensure a cohesive and compelling narrative for the Star Wars movie. Fans eagerly await further updates on this highly anticipated project and trust in Waititi’s creative vision to deliver an exciting addition to the Star Wars universe.

