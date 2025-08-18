Five Moody Summer Films to Watch When You Don’t Feel Too Sunny

It’s that time of year again.

We’ve all experienced the daunting expectations that summer brings. An invisible bucket list looms over you, begging for completion before vacation days run out or the weather turns grey. The weather taunts you from every window, reminding you of the joy you might be missing out on.

It’s common to feel overwhelmed or sad during this season. Perhaps it’s too much free time, FOMO, or just crankiness from the humidity. The last thing you want to do is turn on a happy summer film and watch others have fun.

Social media doesn’t help, flooding our feeds with oversaturated posts of fun-in-the-sun in exotic locations. Even worse, every movie recommended by your streaming services right now covers the same carefree plotlines and imagery.

Wallow in peace with these summer movie recommendations. They represent alternative sunny day feelings and experiences, without the pressure to change your mood.

Whether you don’t feel like reenacting a dance scene from High School Musical Two, or simply can’t afford traveling to a destination Greek wedding like Mamma Mia, here are some film suggestions that might better suit your mood and ability, along with where to stream them.

Adèle Haenel and Pauline Acquart in Water Lilies (2007), directed by Céline Sciamma. (Image: Haut et Court)

Water Lilies (2007)

Celine Sciamma’s (Portrait of A Lady on Fire) sophomore film dives deep into teenage angst with a French suburban summer backdrop.

The film explores the sexual awakenings of three high school girls. They each have separate reputations, but are tied together by a local synchronised swimming team. Marie becomes infatuated with the captivating Floriane, ignoring her best friend, Anne, creating tension between all of them.

The movie captures the distinct discomfort of adolescence – awkward dancing scenes, struggling with uncomfortable new clothes, and long yearning glances at first crushes. The settings add to this unease. Dark and sparse millennial bedrooms filled with the buzz of air conditioners. Humid pool locker rooms lit by fluorescent overheads. Abandoned industrial structures are covered in graffiti and overgrown ivy.

Watching Water Lilies feels like peer pressure reaches out of the screen towards you, but empowers you with the ability to turn it off.

Where To Watch: The Criterion Channel.

Julianne Nicholson in Annie Baker’s Janet Planet (2023). (Image: A24).

Janet Planet (2023)

Janet Planet’s ‘coming of age’ genre encompasses both main characters. 11-year-old Lacy is overcoming her social anxiety, and her mother, Janet, is navigating troubled relationships.

The film is set in Massachusetts during the 90s, but feels instantly familiar to anybody who has experienced a summer in rural New England. The pair lives in a wood-paneled cabin in the forest, with set dressings that evoke a homeopathic upbringing. Janet runs her acupuncture studio from the basement, her boyfriend disproves of antibiotics, and they attend puppet troupe performances in the woods.

These elements are reminders of the harm that comes from isolated spirituality. Janet’s friend comes to stay with them after escaping the aforementioned art commune and its manipulative leader. The tension brings up many conversations about blind trust in relationships.

The ambient sound design of chirping crickets and bubbling creeks orbits each scene of quiet dialogue. The audience is reminded of nostalgic senses, never forgetting the season.

Where To Watch: HBO Max.

Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey star in Luca Guadagnino’s 2024 Queer. (Image: A24).

Queer (2024)

Luca Guadagnino is no stranger to directing repressed summer romance movies (Call Me By Your Name), and his latest feature, Queer, shows his mastery of it. The film follows two American men in 1950s Mexico City. Allerton is a former soldier and new to the area. He meets the much older Lee, who has been enjoying the sexual freedom that comes with the anonymous setting.

The straining social expectations of the time diminish the energy of each interaction. Even when they allow themselves to become involved, there is a pressing sense of urgency that drains the joy from their relationship.

The stifling heat is another suffocation for the characters. Visible sweat runs down their foreheads, glasses fog from condensation, and hazy cigarette smoke fills each room. Queer provides beautiful cinematography of stunning locations, but you don’t exactly want to be there. There’s no desire to be sweating in the jungle or crying on a cobblestone street. It provides summer scenery without an intense sense of jealousy for the characters.

Where To Watch: HBO Max.

Paul Mescal in Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun (2022). (Image: A24).

Aftersun (2022)

Much like Janet Planet, Aftersun is a film that depicts a parent/daughter relationship during a 1990s summer. It also features gorgeous views, but less than ideal emotions and themes. Charlotte Wells’ directorial feature debut delivers a killer combination of poignant moments with tragic endings.

The onscreen trip was inspired by Wells’ real-life last holiday with her father when she was 11 years old. Sophie and Calum stay at a coastal Turkish resort, bonding over swimming and sightseeing. These idyllic pastimes are tinged with sad implications. Calum hides his smoking habit from his daughter, refuses to do karaoke with her one night, and passes out in their hotel room.

Sophie’s camcorder footage and scenes of her adult self reminiscing give a distinct feel since everything has already happened, it is all inevitable. The innocent child’s POV should shield the audience from the underlying plot, but it somehow makes it more painful.

Where To Watch: HBO Max.

Brooklynn Prince in The Florida Project (2017), directed by Sean Baker. (Image: A24)

The Florida Project (2017)

Six-year-old Moonie spends her days around her home, the Magic Castle Inn and Suites, getting into trouble with her friends and causing mischief for the hotel’s manager, Bobby.

Moonie lives with her single mother, Halley, a former stripper and drug user. The strain of poverty is clear to the viewer, but not so apparent to young Moonie. The desperation with which the adults in her life try to provide her with safety and comfort is heartwarming; it is also deeply heartbreaking.

The proximity of Disney World and its accompanying cheery tourist traps should lighten the mood with typical summer movie cheer, but the inaccessibility further exposes the fragility of Moonee’s childhood.

Where To Watch: Hulu

Let these summer movies fill your screen with equal parts warm scenery and realistic discomfort. You may find the settings or plots relatable, a representation of feeling less than sunny during the brightest season of the year. Let them give you comfort that others have felt the same way at the same time.