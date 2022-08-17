‘Royalteen’: Cast, Age Rating, Plot and Everything We Know

Netflix is going to add another teen film named Royalteen to its collection on August 17th. But is this movie suitable for kids?

Royalteen is a Norwegian film overseen by Per-Olav Sørensen and Emilie Beck. Sørensen was involved as a co-writer in the screenplay along with Ester Schartum-Hansen. Furthermore, it’s based on the novel The Heir by Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen.

Image Credit: Netflix

The talented cast includes



Ines Høysæter Asserson,

Mathias Storhøi,

Elli Müller Osbourne,

Filip Bargee Ramberg,

Veslemøy Mørkrid,

Petter Width Kristiansen,

Frode Winther,

Amalie Sporsheim,

Hannah Larsen Walberg,

Ina Dajanna Ervik,

Niels Skåber,

Carmen Andrea Høilund,

and Christian Ruud Kallum.

The romance film is rated TV-MA. This means that it’s meant to be watched by mature audiences only. Therefore it may not be suitable for children aged 17 years and under. The film was given this rating because of the profanity and nudity. The film will also contain scenes of alcohol consumption, sexual references, and kissing scenes. Therefore, this movie is not suitable for younger audiences.

Royalties showcase the complicated yet beautiful love story between a typical teen girl and a prince. However, the teen girl is hiding a dark secret from the prince. Will she and the prince live happily ever after? To find that out, the viewers need to watch Royalteen on Netflix on August 17th at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET