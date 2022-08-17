Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Royalteen’: Cast, Age Rating, Plot and Everything We Know

Published

Royalteen, Royalteen cast, Royalteen plot
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix is going to add another teen film named Royalteen to its collection on August 17th. But is this movie suitable for kids?

Royalteen is a Norwegian film overseen by Per-Olav Sørensen and Emilie Beck. Sørensen was involved as a co-writer in the screenplay along with Ester Schartum-Hansen. Furthermore, it’s based on the novel The Heir by Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen.

Image Credit: Netflix

The talented cast includes


Ines Høysæter Asserson,
Mathias Storhøi,
Elli Müller Osbourne,
Filip Bargee Ramberg,
Veslemøy Mørkrid,
Petter Width Kristiansen,
Frode Winther,
Amalie Sporsheim,
Hannah Larsen Walberg,
Ina Dajanna Ervik,
Niels Skåber,
Carmen Andrea Høilund,
and Christian Ruud Kallum.

The romance film is rated TV-MA. This means that it’s meant to be watched by mature audiences only. Therefore it may not be suitable for children aged 17 years and under. The film was given this rating because of the profanity and nudity. The film will also contain scenes of alcohol consumption, sexual references, and kissing scenes. Therefore, this movie is not suitable for younger audiences.

Royalties showcase the complicated yet beautiful love story between a typical teen girl and a prince. However, the teen girl is hiding a dark secret from the prince. Will she and the prince live happily ever after? To find that out, the viewers need to watch Royalteen on Netflix on August 17th at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

summer of soul movie clips summer of soul movie clips

Entertainment

How ‘Summer of Soul’ Was Shattered by “The Slap”

Will Smith killed any momentum 'Summer of Soul' might have picked up from its Oscar win.

18 hours ago
keanu Reeves, keanu keanu Reeves, keanu

Entertainment

‘Day Shift’: How a Night Out Involving Keanu Reeves Kick-Started the Netflix Movie

Is there anything Keanu Reeves cannot accomplish? According to the people behind the upcoming action-horror-comedy Day Shift, the Matrix star helped get the Netflix...

2 days ago

Entertainment

‘A League of Their Own’ Season 1, Episode 1 Recap

The whole season of Prime Video’s A League of Their Own, an adaption of a famous classic, premiered on Friday. Here’s a recap of...

2 days ago
Man With Movie Clapper Isolated On White Man With Movie Clapper Isolated On White

Celebrity

Is Having Both Wealth And Fame In Hollywood Now A Facade?

Wealth no longer seems like a guaranteed part of being a celebrity in Hollywood

2 days ago
contestant in video diary room on Love Island contestant in video diary room on Love Island

Entertainment

Love Island: Dating Show or Platform for Male Narcissists?

A summer of love or a summer of misogyny?

2 days ago
Graphic Art Depicting Ellie from The Last of Us Graphic Art Depicting Ellie from The Last of Us

Entertainment

Is Naughty Dog’s ‘The Last Of Us Part I’ Really Necessary?

A look at Naughty Dog's updated version of the first entry in 'The Last of Us' series.

2 days ago
celebrities who've appeared in anime films celebrities who've appeared in anime films

Entertainment

15 Celebrities You Didn’t Realise Have Played Roles In Anime Films

Number 7 is a surprise to us all

3 days ago
Monica Lewinsky and Beyoncé Monica Lewinsky and Beyoncé

Entertainment

Why Monica Lewinsky Has A Point About Removing a Line From Beyoncé’s Song “Partition”

Why did Monica Lewinsky become the poster girl for misogyny in rap?

4 days ago
Ladybug (Brad Pitt) stealthily holds a briefcase on a train pin the movie bullet train Ladybug (Brad Pitt) stealthily holds a briefcase on a train pin the movie bullet train

Entertainment

Confronting the Misogyny of ‘Bullet Train’: Will There Ever Be Good Female Roles In Action Films?

'Bullet Train' (2022) is wildly entertaining, but it's clear that it doesn't want women to join in.

4 days ago

Entertainment

Why Was James Franco Cast As Fidel Castro?

How long until we stop letting people whitewash movies and cast sexual offenders?

5 days ago

Entertainment

4 Interesting Facts About ‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo

No one would say they disliked him if you questioned any Stranger Things fan about Dustin Henderson. He’s my favorite of the kids, and...

5 days ago

Culture

Behind The Bops: Six Great Podcasts For Music Lovers

Expand your music taste, enhance your playlists and jam out like a musicologist.

6 days ago