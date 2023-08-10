Painkiller review: The opioid crisis has been chronicled much more movingly elsewhere

The debut of “Painkiller” on Netflix raises important questions about the portrayal of serious and tragic subjects in entertainment. The show attempts to tackle the devastating opioid epidemic that has affected countless lives, but its use of surrealism, offbeat humor, and mixed tones detract from the gravity of the subject matter.

Director Peter Berg’s decision to infuse the opioid crisis narrative with entertainment elements is a questionable choice. While the intention to engage and captivate audiences is understandable, it risks diluting the seriousness of the issue at hand. The opioid epidemic is a harrowing and heartbreaking reality that has led to immense suffering and loss. Attempting to find humor or absurdity in such a deeply tragic situation risks undermining the empathy and understanding that the audience should feel for the victims and their families.

The show’s struggles with juggling multiple timelines, character perspectives, and genres further compound the issue. The use of voiceovers, graphics, and headline clippings creates a docuseries-like atmosphere, but this clashes with the fictionalized drama presented. Additionally, the abrupt shifts from emotional moments to outlandish scenes create a sense of whiplash that can disconnect the viewer from the narrative.

However, amidst these creative missteps, Uzo Aduba’s performance as Edie Flowers stands out as a strong and grounded presence. Her portrayal adds a sense of sincerity to the narrative and helps anchor the storytelling. Aduba’s ability to convey the devastation caused by the opioid crisis brings much-needed gravity to the show.

Despite its shortcomings, “Painkiller” does touch on some important aspects of the opioid epidemic, such as the role of pharmaceutical companies in promoting addictive medications and the devastating impact of addiction on individuals and families. The cautionary tale of Glen Kryger effectively highlights the insidious nature of opioid dependency and how it can upend lives without warning.

However, the series misses an opportunity to fully address the disproportionate impact of the opioid epidemic on communities of color. By neglecting this crucial aspect of the crisis, the show falls short in providing a comprehensive and accurate portrayal of the epidemic’s far-reaching consequences.

In the end, “Painkiller” raises questions about the ethical boundaries of using entertainment to tell stories of real-world tragedy. While the intention to engage and educate viewers is commendable, the execution must strike a careful balance between empathy, accuracy, and respectful storytelling. The opioid epidemic deserves a nuanced and thoughtful exploration that prioritizes the voices and experiences of those affected, rather than resorting to sensationalism or comedic distractions.

Furthermore, the show’s portrayal of key figures within the opioid crisis, such as Purdue chairman Richard Sackler, raises concerns about the ethical implications of depicting real individuals involved in such a devastating public health crisis. While it’s important to shed light on the actions and decisions of those responsible, presenting them in an exaggerated or absurd manner can inadvertently diminish the seriousness of their actions and the harm they’ve caused.

The use of surrealism and humor in “Painkiller” risks overshadowing the systemic issues at play and the real pain experienced by individuals and families affected by the opioid epidemic. It’s crucial for storytelling to remain respectful and sensitive to the realities of the situation, especially when dealing with a subject as dire as widespread addiction and loss of life.

In a landscape where there are already well-documented documentaries and series that effectively address the opioid crisis with a focus on empathy, education, and meaningful storytelling, “Painkiller” struggles to find its place. Other projects, such as “Dopesick” and “Crime Of The Century,” have managed to explore the complexities of the crisis without resorting to unnecessary gimmicks or distractions.

As viewers, we must critically engage with media that addresses real-world issues and consider the impact of the storytelling choices made. While entertainment can play a role in raising awareness and encouraging discussions, it’s imperative that the approach remains respectful, accurate, and sensitive to the experiences of those affected.

In conclusion, “Painkiller” attempts to shed light on the devastating opioid epidemic through a mix of surrealism and entertainment elements. However, the show’s creative choices risk diluting the gravity of the subject matter and overshadowing the real pain and loss experienced by individuals and families. In a landscape with more nuanced and empathetic portrayals of the opioid crisis, “Painkiller” falls short of delivering a meaningful and impactful narrative. As consumers of media, we must remain vigilant in our scrutiny of how real-world tragedies are depicted and advocate for storytelling that respects the gravity of the issues being addressed.