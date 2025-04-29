7 Must-Watch Movies for English Majors

Like traditional written literature, movies are complex stories with alluring characters that draw watchers in and force them to think about the underlying message. Movie plots can inspire writers or be inspired by them. This recommendation listicle contains movies that are based on famous authors’ stories or have characters who write to inspire English majors to write their own stories.

1. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Heath Ledger’s memorable performance as Patrick in this iconic rom-com. (Credit: Touchstone Pictures/Alamy)

In this adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, Patrick (Heath Ledger) is paid to go out with the beautiful but terrifying Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles) so her enemy Joey (Andrew Keegan) can go out with her adorable sister, Bianca (Larisa Oleynik), much to the dismay of lovesick Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).

As you write, your characters should be complex with their own personalities, backstories, motivations, and boundaries. The trick is determining how those fit together and cause conflict with other characters, thus thickening the plot. Beyond the Shakespearean influence and 90s nostalgia, 10 Things I Hate About You is a must-watch for English majors because it is a prime example of how characters should be developed within a story to engage the audience.

Run time: 1 hr 37 min

Where to Watch: Disney+

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

2. Dead Poets Society (1989)

The famous, heartbreaking “O Captain, My Captain” scene in Dead Poets Society. (Credit: Touchstone Pictures)

At a private boarding school, a group of boys’ lives are irrevocably changed when their new English teacher (Robin Williams) shows them the meaning of life through poetry and literature. Each boy must decide for himself how he will live his life, either for himself or for others.

The English major is often looked down upon. People view art, especially writing, painting, and acting, as an impossible dream that will never make money. However, only you can decide what is worth living for, and what is not. Arts are fundamental to a healthy society, and there should be pride, not shame, in pursuing them.

As English majors, you will also be taught how to find the underlying meaning in words. Similarly, people have thoughts and emotions that they suppress under the surface. You have to look closely to fully understand them. This movie has brilliant depictions of human complexity and why people do what they do (or don’t).

Run time: 2 hr 8 min

Where to Watch: Rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

3. The Giver (2014)

Pop icon Taylor Swift briefly stars in the film adaptation of this Lois Lowry novel. (Credit: The Weinstein Company/Anchor Bay Entertainment)

The Giver is an incredible story about a dystopian society where elders choose young adults’ jobs. Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) was chosen to train under the Giver (Jeff Bridges), a mysterious man who harbors all knowledge of the world before this society existed. Upon learning the elite secrets, Jonas bravely tries to escape to a better life for himself and his loved ones, knowing that to fail means irrevocable consequences.

Just as knowledge opened up an entirely new world for Jonas, your books will create new perspectives and ideas for your readers. Regardless of what genre you prefer, you have a unique voice and message that will impact your readers forever. The real question is, how do you want your readers to react? How will your words change society?

Run time: 1 hr 37 min

Where to Watch: Max, Cinemax, Sling TV, DIRECTV

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

4. Little Women (2019)

The March sisters. (Credit: Sony Pictures)

In 19th-century Massachusetts, four sisters with different aspirations live under the same roof with their mother while their father is serving in the Civil War. Years later, each sister is trying to make the most of her life. Everything becomes complicated when health crises arise, and their charming neighbor proposes marriage.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel, this film is classic literature come to life. With its strong female characters, all-star cast, and cinematography by Greta Gerwig, no English major can afford to miss it.

Beyond its association with one of the most famous novels, the plot closely follows Jo, the sister who struggles in New York City to make her name as a writer, which was a male-dominated field at the time. I’m sure any English major can relate to feeling overwhelmed by more established writers who are taken seriously by the public. As you watch, you’ll empathize with Jo and hopefully feel inspired to write, regardless of people’s opinions of you.

Run time: 2 hr 15 min

Where to Watch: DIRECTV, Fubo

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

5. The Outsiders (1983)

Johnny and Ponyboy must determine how to move on from a tragic accident. (Credit: Warner Bros.)

A small town in Oklahoma is divided by two rival gangs separated by class: the wealthy Socs and the poor Greasers. When one of their violent fights ends in a death, two of the boys flee, knowing that societal prejudice will work against them. Society doesn’t protect outsiders. They have to protect each other.

The Outsiders might be best known for its all-star cast of major celebrities like Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, and Ralph Macchio in their younger years. While the pretty faces certainly don’t hurt, this movie should be appreciated more for its themes of class struggles, grief, and interpersonal relationships. Conflict is even more tragic when it is completely unavoidable for your characters.

Run time: 1 hr 31 min

Where to Watch: Freebie

IMDb Rating: 7/10

6. Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Kate Winslet and Emma Thompson star as the Dashwood sisters in this adaptation of the Jane Austen novel. (Credit: Liaison Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In this adaptation of Jane Austen’s debut novel, Sense and Sensibility, Miss Elinor (Emma Thompson) and Marianne (Kate Winslet) Dashwood must marry to secure financial security for their family after their father’s untimely death. Between the two of them, they must choose from three suitors, each of whom poses an obstacle to their happy endings.

Known for the use of free indirect discourse in her novels, Jane Austen was a pioneer author who should be read by every English major. While not as famous as Pride and Prejudice (2005), Sense and Sensibility is a brilliant film that does the original novel justice. It has yearning romance, tragedy, heartbreaking betrayal, and sisterhood—what more could you want?

If you’re still not convinced and you’re a fan of the Harry Potter series, check out the cast! Gemma Jones, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, and Imelda Staunton all star in this film.

Run time: 2 hr 16 min

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Reveel

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7. The Shining (1980)

The Shining follows a writer whose artistic muse slowly drives him to homicidal insanity. (Credit: Warner Bros./Photofest)

Based on horror writer Stephen King’s novel, The Shining follows a writer whose artistic muse, an isolated hotel with an eerie history, slowly drives him insane. When he can no longer distinguish what’s real from his delusions, he falls into a homicidal craze.

Jack Torrence suffers from writer’s block, which is why he was so desperate to move to the hotel to get inspiration from the quiet. As he believes he is writing his masterpiece, he becomes increasingly hostile toward everything that “distracts him,” especially his wife and son. As you write, you have to remember that you can’t completely shut out the world because you’re creating your own on paper. Don’t distance yourself from the people in your life because you’re too busy with your fictional characters. Instead, humanize your characters by having them adopt traits and habits of your loved ones.

Run time: 2 hr 26 min

Where to Watch: Rent/buy on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, PLEX

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Conclusion

As you watch these movies, allow yourself to be inspired by the characters and plot lines. Consider what story you want to write, and how you would envision it as a movie. Maybe one day, it will be one!