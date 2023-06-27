Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

Muscle And Mayhem Trailer. Cast, Synopsis & Release Date

Muscles and Mayhem is a new five-part docuseries exploring the gripping behind-the-scenes spectacle of the ’90s phenomenon American Gladiators.
Avatar photo

Published

Muscle And Mayhem
Image Source: Netflix.com

Muscles and Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators is an exciting upcoming five-part Netflix documentary series that promises to take viewers on a captivating journey behind the scenes of the iconic competition show, American Gladiators. For those who grew up watching the spectacle of intense physical challenges and larger-than-life gladiators, this series aims to provide an in-depth look at the show’s history and the untold stories behind it.

The documentary will delve into the rise and fall of American Gladiators, shedding light on the various aspects that contributed to its success and eventual decline. From the inception of the show to its cultural impact, Muscles and Mayhem aims to uncover the behind-the-scenes drama and shed new light on the experiences of both the contestants and the gladiators themselves.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this documentary series is the participation of the show’s performers. Viewers can expect firsthand accounts and interviews with the gladiators who became household names, allowing for a unique perspective on the challenges they faced and the personal journeys they undertook.

Muscles and Mayhem seeks to go beyond the glossy surface of the competition and explore the personal stories, triumphs, and struggles of those involved. By providing an unauthorized perspective, the series aims to uncover the truth behind the show, revealing what really happened off-stage and the impact it had on the lives of the people involved.

While specific details about the episodes and release date are not yet available, fans of American Gladiators can anticipate a deep dive into the world of the show and the behind-the-scenes dynamics that made it a cultural phenomenon. The combination of nostalgia, personal accounts, and an unauthorized perspective promises to make Muscles and Mayhem a captivating and revealing documentary series for fans and newcomers alike.

As the release of Muscles and Mayhem approaches, fans can stay tuned for further updates from Netflix and the documentary’s creators. In the meantime, they can relive the excitement of American Gladiators and prepare to uncover the untold stories and secrets behind this beloved and influential show.

Muscle And Mayhem Netflix Premiere

All five 45-minute episodes of Muscles and Mayhem will premiere on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

Muscles And Mayhem Story

The collaboration between Campfire Studios and Game Seven Media brings together a talented team of executive producers and directors to bring Muscles and Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators to life. The executive producers involved in the project include Tony Vainuku, Jared Hess, Ross M. Dinerstein, Kyle McCutcheon, Danny Lee Clark, Peter Sussman, and Chris Koras.

Tony Vainuku, known for his work as an American documentary filmmaker, previously directed the Netflix documentary Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist. With his experience in exploring compelling real-life stories, Vainuku brings his expertise to Muscles and Mayhem as a co-director, aiming to provide an insightful and engaging perspective on the world of American Gladiators.

Joining Vainuku as a co-director is Jared Hess, best known for his work as the director and writer of the cult classic film Napoleon Dynamite. With his unique storytelling style and creative vision, Hess adds his directorial expertise to the project, bringing a fresh perspective to the documentary series.

With the combined talents of Vainuku and Hess, Muscles and Mayhem aims to deliver a captivating and engaging viewing experience, offering viewers a deep dive into the history, behind-the-scenes drama, and personal stories of American Gladiators.

As the series is set to uncover the untold stories of the show and its performers, the collaboration between Campfire Studios, Game Seven Media, and the talented team of executive producers and directors sets the stage for a documentary series that promises to be both informative and entertaining. Fans can anticipate a unique blend of storytelling techniques that will shed new light on the fascinating world of American Gladiators.

Muscles And Mayhem Cast

Here’s the complete list of all the docuseries participants:

  • Dan “Nitro” Clark
  • Debbie “Storm” Clark
  • Erika “Diamond” Andersch Bunker
  • Jim “Laser” Kalafat
  • Lori “Ice” Fetrick
  • Michael “Gemini” Horton
  • Raye “Zap” Olson
  • Shari E “Blaze” Pendleton Mitchell
  • Shirley “Sky” Eson-Korito
  • Steve “Tower” Hennebery

The trailer will provide you with a comprehensive preview of what to expect from the documentary series, offering insights into the behind-the-scenes world of the iconic competition show and the stories of its performers. Make sure to mark your calendar for June 28, as that is when the series will be available for streaming on Netflix.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Ratched, Ratched Season 2 Ratched, Ratched Season 2

TV & Film

Ratched Season 2: Release Date, Star Cast, Plot & More

Is Ratched season 2 still happening at Netflix? Here's everything we know about the rumored sophomore season starring Sarah Paulson.

54 mins ago
Molly Gordon, The Bear, The Bear Season 2 Molly Gordon, The Bear, The Bear Season 2

Uncategorized

Molly Gordon Shakes Up The Bear as Claire In Season 2

Molly Gordon plays Claire on 'The Bear' Season 2. Here's where you've seen her before and why she looks so familiar.

5 hours ago
Rachel Lindsay Rachel Lindsay

TV & Film

The Bachelorette 2023 Spoilers: Potential Winners Revealed

The Bachelorette 2023 kicks off on June 26 with a premiere that should bring the first eliminations of the season. Find out how many...

6 hours ago
Alex Edelman, Just For Us Alex Edelman, Just For Us

TV & Film

‘Just For Us’ Broadway Review: Why Jewish Comic Alex Edelman Infiltrated a Group of New York City Nazis

A comic goes undercover with bigots. You’ll want to hear how it went.

6 hours ago
Cardi B, Tasha K Cardi B, Tasha K

Music

Cardi B Calls Out Tasha K for Provoking Her with Mention of Takeoff in Video on Titanic Submersible Incident

Cardi B Criticizes Tasha K for Provoking Her - Latest News on Takeoff Mention and Missing Titanic Submersible

22 hours ago
Kodak Black Kodak Black

Celebrity

Arrest Warrant Issued for Kodak Black After Failing to Attend Drug Test Meeting

Arrest Warrant Issued for Kodak Black After Failing to Attend Drug Test Meeting - Latest Updates and Legal News

23 hours ago
LL Cool J LL Cool J

Music

LL Cool J and Ice T Present ‘Hip Hop Treasures’ – A Must-Watch New Hip-Hop Series

LL Cool J and Ice T Present 'Hip Hop Treasures' - A Must-Watch New Hip-Hop Series Revealing Hidden Gems

23 hours ago
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj

Celebrity

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Release New Collaboration ‘Barbie World’ as Monica Debuts ‘Mo’ Talk’ Podcast and More Exciting Updates

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Release New Collaboration 'Barbie World' as Monica Debuts 'Mo' Talk' Podcast and More Exciting Updates

23 hours ago
paparazzi photo shows Amber Heard in a black dress, standing next to Johnny Depp who is wearing a tuxedo paparazzi photo shows Amber Heard in a black dress, standing next to Johnny Depp who is wearing a tuxedo

Celebrity

As Amber Heard’s New Movie Premieres, Her Director And Co-Star Have Major Praise For Her In The Aftermath Of Legal Drama With Johnny Depp

When Conor Allyn shot Into the Fire with Amber Heard as the film’s lead in February 2022, it was months before the actor’s defamation...

23 hours ago
Drake Drake

Music

Drake Reschedules ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour Date In Memphis

Drake Reschedules "It's All A Blur" Tour Date in Memphis

23 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings

TV & Film

No Hard Feelings filmmakers defend premise even though it’s just a movie, calm down

The filmmakers say they'd be surprised if you come out of the movie thinking it was creepy

24 hours ago
Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

TV & Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reclaims top spot at box office

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Reclaims Top Spot at Box Office

24 hours ago