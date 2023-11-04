Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Matthew Perry: More Than Just the Star of Friends

Matthew Perry hoped to be remembered not solely for work on Friends, but as someone who helped others overcome addiction.
Avatar photo

Published

Matthew Perry image addiction Friends
shutterstock/s_buckley

Matthew Perry, known most famously for the role of Chandler on the 90s sitcom Friends, died at age 54 in his Los Angeles home last week. But as the Internet reflects on his death, fans urge the world to remember him for his work to overcome addiction and help others get sober.

The Internet’s Response

Following Perry’s death, there was an outpouring of support on the internet, from both fellow celebrities and fans.  Celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Selma Blair, and Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to Perry via social media. Hayek wrote in an Instagram caption that she felt “profound sadness,” and that “there is a special bond that happens when you share your dreams with someone.” She ended the post by writing: “Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”

Similarly, many fans took to posting tributes to Perry on social media. The hashtag “Matthew Perry” reached 735, 000 posts on Instagram and over 2.6 billion views on TikTok. Many fans used the moment to reflect on the impact of the TV show “Friends” and how Perry’s comedic acting shaped the show, posting edits of Chandler from “Friends.” The hashtag “RIPChandler” even reached 37.5 million views on TikTok. The internet quickly began circulating the phrase: “The one where we all lost a friend.” This is a spin on the title of Friends episodes, which all begin with the phrase, “The one where.” This phrase was then picked up by news sources such as People magazine and Entertainment Tonight.  

Twitter post by Friends fan account gained over 163, 400 likes, referring to Matthew Perry’s death as “the one where we all lost a friend.” Credit: Twitter/@friendsaddiction

The sitcom Friends, airing from 1994 to 2004, depicted the lives of a group of six friends in their 20s. The light-hearted show immediately gained popularity and then gained new viewers through Netflix in the 2010s, leading the show to reach a whole new audience. Chandler was the cynical, sarcastic, comedic relief of the group, often the butt of the joke. Chandler was known for cracking jokes, which sometimes landed, sometimes did not.

Chandler’s relatability struck a chord with fans, many of whom credit him for the comedic success of the show. A popular Quora post explained that Chandler resonated with viewers because “he is one character where every guy can relate themselves to.” Chandler was the character a lot of the public saw themselves in.

Matthew Perry: An Advocate for Those Fighting Addiction

Many fans view the loss of Perry as symbolizing the loss of a character they grew up identifying with. But another side of the internet has pointed out that we should not hyper-fixate on “the loss of Chandler.” They argue this undermines the life of Matthew Perry: a complex individual, beyond one acting role.

In fact, in Perry’s memoir, released in 2022, he wrote: “When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends.” He then continued to write: “As far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try and help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice.”

Perry publicly struggled with addiction throughout his life and career. According to his own estimates, he spent half his life in rehabilitation facilities. In 1997, a Jet ski accident landed Perry in the hospital leading to an addiction to painkillers. In the years that followed, he underwent hospitalization multiple times. He spent two weeks in a coma, a stint on life support, and nine months with a colostomy bag.

He told The New York Times that he spent $9 million trying to get sober. But Perry wanted to do more than overcome his addiction problems, he wanted to help others do the same. In 2013, Perry turned his home in Malibu California into a sober living facility for men. He also advocated for people arrested for non-violent drug charges to receive treatment instead of prison sentences.

Perry’s Legacy

“In the end Matthew’s legacy is his recovery and how he turned the adversity of his own life’s struggles into the opportunity to inspire others never to give up, to get up and keep striving a step at a time and a day at a time,” William Moyers, Vice President of Public Affairs and community relations for Hazelden Betty Ford, a rehabilitation facility where Perry received treatment, told The Independent.

Fans have expressed that the focus should not be on whether the cast of Friends has spoken about his death. Or how the cast of Friends is grieving, and what this means for the legacy of their favorite TV show. Rather, remembering Perry is remembering a nuanced man who helped many through comedy as well as advocacy work.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my life and a lot of wonderful accolades,” Perry said in a  2015 interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “But the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me stop drinking?’ I will say, ‘Yes. I know how to do that.’ ”

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Hi I'm Satya. I'm a junior in the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. I'm majoring in Culture and Politics, with a minor in journalism and diplomatic studies. I am interested in international politics, pop culture, and fashion. I hope to pursue a career in political journalism.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Image of a person sitting with a cat and mug on their lap. Image of a person sitting with a cat and mug on their lap.

TV & Film

10 Shows and Movies Perfect for a Cozy Fall Mood

Need a good show or film to accompany your pumpkin spice drink? Check out this list and make your choice!

5 days ago

TV & Film

3 Films To Watch This Spooky Season: A24’s Best Halloween Flicks

There is so much to watch this Halloween. Why not mix things up and watch something new. Here are three A24 films that you...

5 days ago
Mrs. Doubtfire hoovering the living room. Mrs. Doubtfire hoovering the living room.

TV & Film

10 Movies That Will Make You Cry Laugh

We tend to watch a good comedy film for a laugh, but which one should we watch?

6 days ago
Tinder ,Family, Friends ,Dating Apps Tinder ,Family, Friends ,Dating Apps

Tech

Tinder’s New Feature Let’s Friends and Family ‘Play Cupid’

Discover how Tinder's latest feature empowers friends and family to play matchmaker, enhancing your dating journey with their insights.

October 24, 2023

TV & Film

‘Priscilla’: The A24 Movie That Reclaims Elvis’s Wife

Move over Elvis, the new biopic from Sofia Coppola that celebrates the life of Priscilla Pressley

October 20, 2023
Main cast of Percy Jackson Main cast of Percy Jackson

TV & Film

Percy Jackson: The Journey So Far

It's been a long and complicated road to faithfully adapt Riordan's infamous series. Where has "Percy Jackson" been—and where is it going?

October 18, 2023
Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan in Gen V. Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan in Gen V.

TV & Film

Why You Should Watch ‘Gen V’ If You Like ‘The Boys’

Gen V has just been released on Amazon Prime, and here's why you should watch it if you're new to The Boys.

October 17, 2023

TV & Film

5 Best Old School Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween

Discover five classic horror films that are perfect to watch in October this year -- and for years to come.

October 15, 2023
Still from Season One of 'Percy Jackson and The Olympians'. Still from Season One of 'Percy Jackson and The Olympians'.

TV & Film

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Trailer: What is it About?

Does the show look like it will be faithful to the books?

October 15, 2023
SAG-AFTRA sign saying "We're still here." SAG-AFTRA sign saying "We're still here."

News

WGA Members Begin Voting for Writer’s Contract Months After Strike Began

Writers go back to work and await a new deal on fair wages and conditions.

October 10, 2023

TV & Film

How TV Families Evolved in the 21st Century

Families - can’t live with them, can’t live without them. We tend to focus on TV friendships and don’t always see how families impact...

October 7, 2023

TV & Film

The Insane Yet True Story Behind ‘Dumb Money’

Wall Street, GameStop, and Reddit users are all going head-to-head in 'Dumb Money,' a new movie opening wide this weekend.

September 29, 2023