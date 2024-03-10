Oscars 2024: The Wins, The Snubs And All The Key Moments

With the 96th Oscars ceremony done, many, such as myself, were seated for the biggest Hollywood event of the year.

2023 was certainly the year for films which led to a tight competition of both worthy wins and disappointing snubs.

Opening Remarks

Fourth time host, Jimmy Kemmel, opens the ceremony addressing the lack of nomination to both Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig for ‘Barbie’ which sparked much controversy online.

Kemmel also comments on the length increase in movies at an average of 2 hours and 23 minutes, up 30 minutes from three years ago.

It was quite the tumultuous year for Hollywood with the SAG-AFTRA strikes which struggled over numerous issues, like AI usage in the fields. Kemmel jokes how AI could have written ‘Transformer: Rise of the Beasts’ but ultimately praises the protests for better rights.

For his last bit, Kemmel brought out all the behind the stage workers at the Oscars to honor all that they do for the ceremony.

The Winners

The first win of the night went to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her performance in ‘The Holdovers,’ a well deserved and tearful win.

In other popular categories, Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ took animated feature film which upset many who were vying for ‘Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse.’

While this now Oscar winning film didn’t get enough publicity for my personal liking, ‘American Fiction’ secured ‘Best Adapted Screenplay.’

After, ‘Poor Things‘ took ‘Best Costume Design.’ The costumes were stunning, a reflection of the film’s eclectic feel mixed with 19th century garb, so the win just made sense.

Nothing more fitting than a Jewish man accepting his Oscar for his film on the Holocaust being the first person at the Oscars to take a stand for Palestine. Jonathan Glazer is a real one. Free Palestine🇵🇸 #oscars — Zach McElroy (@ZachMcElroy1) March 11, 2024

‘Zone of Interest’ director Jonathan Glazer spoke on the war in Gaza during his acceptance speech for international films.

“Our film shows where dehumanization leads, at its worst. It’s shaped all of our past and present. Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,” he said.

Robert Downey Jr. won his first ever Oscar as supporting actor for ‘Oppenheimer,’ a film that is sweeping with six wins thus far including ‘Best Cinematography,’ editing and original score.

Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan both unsurprisingly swept with the Oscars for leading man and director respectively. This is their first Oscar wins.

Emma Stone at the 2024 Oscar’s red carpet. Credit: YouTube / CNBC-TV18

Another emotional win went to Emma Stone for leading actress where in her acceptance speech, she proclaimed sharing the award with fellow nominee Lily Gladstone.

“I’m so deeply honored to share this with every single person who poured their love and care and brilliance into this film,” Stone said.

‘Oppenheimer’ producer accepts ‘Best Picture’ Oscar. Credit: YouTube / ABC News

To end the night, ‘Oppenheimer’ won ‘Best Picture’ another unsurprising, but relatively well deserved win.

The Snubs

What could’ve been a historical win for Lily Gladstone in her impeccable performance in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ ended with Emma Stone taking home the trophy. Nonetheless, Gladstone still made history with her Oscar nomination as the first Native American nominee and took home both the SAG award and Golden Globe for her performance. It was disappointing to see the film win nothing, despite its numerous nominations and significant story highlighting the true events against the Osage tribe.

Production design with ‘Barbie’ and ‘Poor Things’ was another tight competition that did not give the recognition of the ‘Barbie’ set that it deserved. Every element was considered within the Barbie mansions to immerse viewers straight into the world. Sad, but understandable.

Another snub went to ‘Past Lives’ who also won nothing, despite their original screenplay and ‘Best Picture’ nominations. The film focused on childhood best friends who reconnect years later, which pulled at heartstrings, in director Celine Song’s debut film.

Key Moments

As the red carpet started up, much to fan disappointment, the infamous ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ dog, Messi, did not be make an appearance on the carpet, but did attend the events.

A standing ovation went to Billie Eilish’s chilling orchestra based performance of ‘What Was I Made For?,’ a now Oscar winning song.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling had a playful exchange regarding the ‘Barbenheimer’ event of the summer while celebrating the stunt community.

Then, John Cena came out nude to present costume design in a nod to the 1974 Oscar streaker.

Ryan Gosling kinda an icon for life #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OXujOEZErL — kelechi (@kelechi_ai) March 11, 2024

In another ‘Barbie’ related performance, Ryan Gosling dons a glittery pink suit with other original Kens like Simu Liu. Slash, the guitarist from Guns N’ Roses, also made a surprise appearance. This was definitely a fan-favorite performance – especially for myself who was singing along right at home.

Jimmy Kemmel ended his set by poking fun at Donald Trump complaining about Kemmel’s jokes. “Isn’t it past your jail time?” he quipped.

Ultimately, the wins weren’t particularly surprising as ‘Oppenheimer’ had been predicted to sweep this year.