Jamie Curtis’ Top Movies to Watch

Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the notable names in the Hollywood industry. She has recently appeared in “A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once”, a multiversal drama that discovers the resolution of life and the weight of everyday decision-making. The actress has riveted audiences with her remarkable role.

She is one of the most versatile actors having delivered cult classics and huge commercial successes. Curtis has played the role of one of the most complex and extraordinary characters, an IRS tax inspector named Deidre.

In appreciation to Curtis’ successful career, we have listed some of the top movies she’s been involved in over the years.

My Girl

My Girl is a movie focusing on the story of a neurotic named Veda, whose father gets into a debatable relationship with a beautician, which hovers to tear their connection apart. It’s a remarkable coming-of-age journey, brought to life by a considerate script and plenty of engaging performances.

The film features Curtis along with Anna Chlumsky, Macauley Kulkin, and Dan Akroyd. In this tender drama, all the actors embody their characters perfectly and play off each other’s strengths in an entertaining way. It’s a hidden gem in Curtis’ filmography.

A Fish Called Wanda

Written by John Cleese, A Fish Called Wanda stars Jamie Lee Curtis in the role of a con artist who discovers herself wedged up in a deadly game of deception that’s ruined only by one thing – her unanticipated passion for a lawyer.

A Fish Called Wanda has been broadly considered to be one of the humorous movies of 1980s. John Cleese offers one of his utmost comedic performances.

Death of A Centerfold

Curtis appeared in the role of the titular Dorothy Stratton in Death of a Centerfold. It is a non-fiction drama that features Stratton’s relationship with her husband and manager Paul Snider, who ends up killing her. It’s an enormously intense and thrilling film, with Curtis’ lead presentation doing much of the heavy lifting.

The stats say that most viewers consider “Death of a Centerfold” one of the best and most influential hollywood biopics. Conceivably even one of the first in the genre, Death of a Centerfold, is a pioneering film that gets recognition well today.

Freaky Friday

Freaky Friday is one of the significant teen movies, with Jamie Lee Curtis’ iconic presentation going down in history as a highly amusing example of how to do teen comedy just right. The film features mother and daughter Tess and Anna, who are trapped in each other’s bodies and forced to live in each other’s lives.

Freaky Friday is a new edition of the original 1976 movie of the same name that carried this inventive and hilarious idea to a new generation. Curtis said she loved watching the original series when she was a young kid, so playing the mother in a remake was fun.

Perfect

Perfect is one of the best romantic dramas featuring Jamie Lee Curtis. The movie tells the story of a wandering reporter, who falls in love with a young fitness coach and starts to question the morals and utility of his work. John Travolta was cast opposite Curtis in Perfect. It’s a stirring love story, regardless of its reasonably expectable narrative.

Curtis and Travolta make a great idealistic pair, and their scenes together are constantly fun to watch. Their characters’ relationship is undoubtedly fascinating and complex, and their unique dynamic makes this somewhat formulaic film worth watching.

Christmas With the Kranks

When you talk about Christmas movies, Christmas With The Kranks can be considered one of the most renowned and iconic. Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Tim Allen and Dan Akroyd in this funny story of family, festivities, and parenthood.