Is ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’ Available on Netflix?

Image Credit: 141 Entertainment

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon was the most intriguing of all the new movies at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The fascinating storyline and top-notch cast make this movie a must-see, but Netflix users can watch it too!

Ana Lily Amirpour, the director of The Bad Batch and Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, also directs Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. Her screenplay is set on the night when a girl with strange abilities escapes from a mental asylum.

Jun Jong-seo, known for playing Tokyo in Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, and The Office star Craig Robinson is joining Academy Award-nominee Kate Hudson in Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.

This movie has a time span of 106 minutes. With solid Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic ratings, it has achieved both positive reviews and success as a motion picture. We hope you enjoy this riveting film.

Is Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon available on Netflix?

It would be great to watch the Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon movie. However, the film doesn’t seem to be available on Netflix.

Unsubscribers, Netflix has a wide range of anime titles, many of which are niche. Including Bright with Marten Mikkelsen and Will Smith, Warrior Nun with Keanu Reeves, and Locke & Key with Tom Taylor, to mention a few.

