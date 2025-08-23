Horror Legacy Sequels: What Are They and Where Do They Stand

You have probably heard the phrase that I am going to say next before in the context of film and television before: “Nothing is original anymore. It’s all sequels and reboots.” While that may be true there is one type of sequel that keeps popping up: The legacy sequel.

What is a “legacy sequel?”

A legacy sequel is like a regular sequel but with a catch: The legacy sequel brings back characters and plots from the original films years later. We also see a return of similar camera shots and references to the original film or films. While you may not know the genre by that name, chances are you have seen one or two. Whether it be Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the Jurassic World franchise, or the upcoming Tron: Ares, those are legacy sequels. While plenty of genres are starting to have these films, the horror genre is no exception as a genre known for reboots and sequels. Within recent years, we are seeing a rise in these legacy films with some as recent as July 2025. As a long time, and avid horror fan, I thought it would be fun to review and rank the sequels of my favorite genre.

Films Included

For this article, I will be including seven films that fall under the legacy category. I will however only be focusing on the initial films, so that means no Halloween Kills/Ends or Scream VI. Just the films that started their respective franchise’s dive into a legacy sequel. This article will also have spoilers for 2025’s I Know What You Did Last Summer so be warned. Now here are horror’s legacy sequels.

Halloween (2018)

Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in Halloween (2018). (Image: Universal Pictures)

The Halloween franchise previously consisted of 10 films with four different timelines to choose from. After the release of the new Halloween (2018) trilogy, this number would become 13 films and five separate timelines. The film is also the beginning of a new trilogy that is followed by 2021’s Halloween Kills and concluded by 2022’s Halloween Ends. The new timeline established in Halloween (2018) follows the original survivor Laurie Strode and her family after Michael Myers escapes. As Michael comes back to terrorize Haddonfield, can Laurie overcome the trauma inflicted 40 years prior? This is a great introduction to legacy sequels and I love the overarching metaphor of trauma. While the following films after fall a bit flat, Halloween starts the new trilogy well.

Leprechaun Returns (2018)

Linden Porco as The Leprechaun in Leprechaun Returns (2018). (Image: Lionsgate)

Leprechaun Returns strays away from the sequels with scenarios such as travels to space, casinos, and the “hood” and goes back to its roots. Returns takes place 25 years after the original 1994 film. Our main character, Lila, is the daughter of the first films protagonist, Tory Redding, notably played by Jennifer Aniston in the original. While Aniston does not return, we see the character Ozzie from the original return. Unlike most of the films on this list, Leprechaun Returns was Syfy made for television movie. The film follows a group of sorority sisters who go to renovate a house only to unleash the leprechaun who then wreaks havoc. As stated earlier, this was a tv movie so the effects aren’t the greatest, but this one was quite a bit of fun.

Candyman (2021)

A paper puppet of Candyman from Candyman 2021. (Image: Universal Pictures)

Candyman was laid to rest after two unsuccessful sequels in the nineties. However, like all urban legends and folklore, he would return in 2021. Produced by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, Candyman (2021) is a direct sequel to the 1992 original. The film follows artist Anthony McCoy in the now gentrified Cabrini Green and his descent into madness after discovering Candyman. The movie connects back to the original revealing that Anthony is the baby kidnapped by Candyman in the 1992 film. The film also brings back Vanessa Williams as Anne-Marie McCoy and Virginia Madsen as Helen Lyle respectively. But of course, no Candyman film would be complete without the titular character, played a final time by the late great Tony Todd. While Todd may not appear until the very end, the film is very well done and a honorable legacy sequel.

Scream (2022)

Ghostface in “Scream” (2022). (Image: Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures)

Scream (2022) is a return to form for the genre. It is also the first of the franchise not to involve Wes Craven, as he passed away in 2015. The film brings back Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox from the original four films. Marley Shelton and Heather Matarazzo reprise their roles from Scream 4 and Scream respectively. Scream (2022) takes place 25 years after the original Woodsboro Massacre with the main target being Samantha Carpenter. Sam is the illegitimate child of Billy Loomis, one of the two killers in the original. The films final act also takes place in the home of Stu Macher, the other killer in the original. While Scream (2022) may be a bit of a rehash of prior films, it has plenty to offer for longtime and new fans.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

Mark Burnham as Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022). (Image: Netflix)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was a culture phenomenon and spawned plenty of sequels. Many of the sequels are not great to put it lightly and Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022). The Massacre was a direct to streaming release that follows influencers who attempt to gentrify a small town. This does not bode well when Leatherface returns. This film brings back the character of Sally Hardesty, played by Olwen Fouéré. Fouéré replaces the original actress, Marilyn Burns, who passed away in 2014. However, bringing Sally back is pointless as they just kill her off. Between this, unlikeable characters, and bad dialogue, this film misses the mark.

The Exorcist: Believer (2023)

Lidya Jewett and Olivia O’Neill as Angela Fielding and Katharine West in The Exorcist: Believer (2023). (Image: Universal Pictures)

The Exorcist: Believer was helmed by David Gordon Green, director of the new Halloween Trilogy. You’d think with that and Ellen Burstyn returning from the original as Chris MacNeil that would make for a good sequel? Nope. While Believer has the modern look and a great cast, the writing does not work for the film. Like the later Halloween trilogy sequels, this film slowly but surely falls apart. Even the Linda Blair tease at the end did not save this. The audience and critics agreed, with plans for a new trilogy now shelved.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Julie James in I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025). (Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

I Know What You Did Last Summer was never my favorite of the Scream rip-offs. So initially, I was skeptical of the legacy sequel. However, I ended up enjoying this more than expected. Spoilers Ahead! This film brings back Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Julie James and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Ray Bronson from the first two films. There is also unexpected returns of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Helen Shivers and Brandy Norwood’s Karla Wilson. This legacy sequel also switches it up by making a survivor one of the killers with Ray Bronson. While many disagreed with that twist, I personally enjoyed the turn. The film also made Julie a better character than her initial movies. While there are flaws, it is a fun slasher.

Where do the sequels stand?

Here is my ranking for the legacy sequels

7) Texas Chainsaw Massacre

6) Leprechaun Returns

5) The Exorcist: Believer

4) I Know What You Did Last Summer

3) Halloween

2) Scream

1) Candyman

Final thoughts

My overall opinion on legacy sequels in horror are pretty simple. While some may not be on the same level as others, if done well, they can be a great time. I also think that legacy sequels can be a good introduction or reintroduction to a potentially stale franchise. While I love original horror films, you can catch me in the audience for a legacy sequel.