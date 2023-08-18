Heart Of Invictus Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer And More!

Hey there, all you Netflix-loving info junkies! If you’re all about those heartwarming docuseries that make your soul swell with gratitude for the real heroes out there giving their all for the country, then guess what? We’ve got a gem for you: Heart of Invictus.

It's 2023, and the tale is spun around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It's about the indomitable spirit of those who took the battlefield head-on and emerged not broken, but forged anew.

They might not be doing the same stunts they used to, thanks to some battle scars, but their hearts are unbreakable.

Heart of Invictus is a docuseries about brave warriors.

Heart of Invictus premieres on Wednesday, August 30th on Netflix.

The series consists of five episodes, each clocking in at a full hour.

Now, I know what you’re thinking – how do I even survive the wait? But hey, good things come to those who wait, right? And trust me, this is a damn good thing. So keep those eyes peeled, get cozy on the couch, and let the countdown to the Heart of Invictus premiere begin!

Heart Of Invictus Synopsis

From the battlegrounds to the competition arenas, these veterans are representing their country with burning, fierce dedication.

The official synopsis from Netflix:

The series follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague. The multi-episode series joins the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope. The series also follows the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games alongside each nation's team, supporting the competitors as well as their friends and families.

Heart Of Invictus Cast Details

The director is Orlando von Einsiedel, known for The White Helmets, Evelyn, and Virunga.

Producer Joanna Natasegara has worked on Tigre Gente, The Edge of Democracy, and Sophie and the Baron.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle are both producers and featured in the series.

Heart of Invictus is streaming on Wednesday, Aug. 30, only on Netflix.