Enjoy Bob from ‘Thunderbolts’? ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ is the Lewis Pullman Movie You Must See

If you saw Marvel’s Thunderbolts, you had to have loved Bob, the depressed, lonely drug addict who forms an alliance with an unlikely group of people to form the titular Thunderbolts! But what if I told you Bob’s actor, Lewis Pullman, plays a depressed, lonely drug addict who forms alliances with an unlikely group of people in 2018’s Bad Times at the El Royale? And, fortunately, it just so happens to be a great film to boot.

Directed by Drew Goddard (known best for The Cabin in the Woods), Bad Times at the El Royale is a noir-crime thriller set in the 1960s that relies heavily on a neon aesthetic. The film sets up expectations perfectly by opening with a minute long still-shot of a man burying money. Then, a mysterious intruder blows his brains out, blood splattering on the camera lens. Roll title card.

A decade later, seven people converge at the titular El Royale Hotel and Casino, which straddles the border between California and Nevada near the shore of Lake Tahoe. The El Royale, inspired by the now-defunct real-life Cal Neva Resort, and its seven occupants all have dark pasts that are slowly revealed throughout the film’s 2 hour 20 minute runtime.

Emily and Rose prepare for the worst (Credit: FILMGRAB)

El Royale Comes Out Swinging

So, who are the seven mysterious guests at the El Royale and what makes them so intriguing? The movie showcases each of them based on their room number, with their character taking the central POV when their respective title card shows up.

First up is Room One, attended by Laramie Seymour Sullivan (John Hamm, known more recently for Tom Gun: Maverick). Sullivan, thick southern accent and faux-charming personality in tow, is nothing but a humble vacuum salesman, insistent on staying in Room One while on the road peddling his wares. Upon entering his room, he drops his accent and starts tearing it apart looking for wires, where he finds dozens.

Sneaking through into the hotel lobby in search of clues about the wires, we quickly realize that Sullivan isn’t who he seems. His searching unearths a hidden corridor adjacent to the lobby with one way mirrors offering creep shots into the other guest’s rooms. Here, we see one of these guests, the seemingly innocent Father Daniel Flynn (Jeff Bridges of The Big Lebowski fame) tearing apart the floorboards of his hotel room. It appears not just Sullivan has a secret.

There’s also hippie Emily Summerspring, who comes in swinging with a filthy mouth and a fast car. Played by Dakota Johnson, known best for Fifty Shades of Gray and the recent Materialists, Summerspring is on the run after saving her sister, Rose Summerspring, from a dangerous cult. Played by Cailee Spaeny, star of last year’s Aliens: Romulus, Rose doesn’t want to play by Emily’s rules, and steers the entire eclectic crew into danger.

Cynthia Erivo as Darlene Sweet and Elphaba (Credit: FILMGRAB and Universal Pictures)

A Stacked Lineup

If you saw 2024’s extremely popular Wicked, you probably know Cynthia Erivo, and especially her beautiful singing voice, as Elphaba. In El Royale, she once again brings back her talents as singer Darlene Sweet, who really is just there to stay at a hotel for the night. Unfortunately, through no fault of her own, she finds herself wrapped up in multiple conspiracies.

As mentioned before, Lewis Pullman clearly showcases his niche when playing both concierge Miles Miller and Bob from Thunderbolts. In both films, Pullman plays the same bumbling, awkward character with a troubled past and a drug addiction. It takes a while for his character to open up, but once he does, Pullman is able to really show off his acting chops with some solid range, and emotions you wouldn’t expect from his character going in. It felt like watching the Sentry in action all over again (IYKYK).

Finally, it’s impossible to talk much about Chris Hemsworth’s Billy Lee (Thor himself) without spoiling the action-packed third act, but just know that if you’ve for some reason ever wondered “what if Thor was an insane cult leader?” this movie answers that question.

The neon aesthetic on full display (Credit: FILMGRAB)

The Aesthetic

On top of the engaging characters, the movie is a treat to watch from a visual perspective. Set entirely in one location, the El Royale comes alive as the camera spends different parts of the film shifting from room to room. There’s also a stark contrast in different colors between the California and Nevada sides of the hotel, which serves as a jarring backdrop for some of the more intense scenes.

Speaking of color, the three acts are all lit and colored differently. At first, daylight blankets the hotel, with the cool Tahoe air and evergreen trees making everything seem safe and comfortable. As we start to unravel the mystery, the neon lights turn on and rain clouds cast darkness over the property. Finally, as things heat up for the cast, fires rage in the hearths of the hotel lobby for the electrifying conclusion.

See You Again Soon… or maybe we won’t (Credit: FILMGRAB)

The Unexpected Failure

El Royale has seven A-listers giving it their all, a beautiful aesthetic, and meticulously planned camera work. And, fortunately for the movie, it did wonderfully!… critically that is. Scoring a 75% Certified Fresh rating amongst both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and a solid 7.1 on IMDB, the movie was, at worst, quite well liked, even netting itself a Saturn Award for Best Thriller. Despite all these boons, the problem was simply that people didn’t go and see it.

Sometimes you can have everything going for you with a movie. Take last year’s The Fall Guy for instance. With Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling, it did even better on Rotten Tomatoes than El Royale, with scores well above 80%. However, what The Fall Guy and El Royale have in common is they were both box office failures. Grossing under its projected opening weekend numbers, things were looking grim for El Royale right away. It didn’t get any better when it only put up $31.9 million against its $32 million budget, failing to even recoup its costs.

Why Did This Happen?

A few things were admittedly working against the film. For one, despite being delayed a week to try to avoid competing with Venom and A Star is Born, both of these rival films ended up being much, much more popular. The movies grossed, at minimum, ten times what El Royale did. Since El Royale only came out a week later, it’s likely many people who would have considered seeing it opted for those much more popular movies instead.

The R rating also didn’t do it many favors. With prominent swearing and over-the-top violence, it’s likely families would have chosen to see the PG-13 Venom instead. However, this doesn’t hold as much weight when we consider how much the R rated A Star is Born made.

It’s impossible to definitively say why this movie, or any movie, failed. Sometimes audiences don’t know the mistake they’re making and just don’t favor a film that really deserves to be seen. This is one of those times, and it goes to show that if you just stick to what’s popular, sometimes you miss a true hidden gem starring some of your favorite actors.

At the end of the day, Bad Times at the El Royale simply didn’t perform as well as it deserved to. Regardless of why it happened, I encourage anyone who’s interested in a well-acted and well-shot mystery to give the film a try. You won’t be disappointed.