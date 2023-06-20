‘Elemental’ Box Office Disappointment: Pixar Film Opens with Record-Worst $29.6M

Pixar’s recent film, Elemental, has had a disappointing debut at the box office, leading to discussions about the future of original versus branded intellectual property (IP) at the renowned animation studio.

The movie, which centers around themes of immigration and unity, opened with a domestic gross of $29.6 million, making it the worst three-day weekend start in Pixar’s history, only surpassing the opening weekend of their very first release, Toy Story, in 1995.

Pixar, known for its string of commercial and critical hits, had a remarkable track record until recent years. However, with the changing landscape of the film industry and the impact of the pandemic, family films that are not based on established IP have struggled to draw audiences. The shift toward streaming platforms during the pandemic, a policy initiated by former Disney chief Bob Chapek, has also affected the box office performance of Pixar’s films.

Elemental did receive an A CinemaScore and positive exit scores on PostTrak, indicating potential for sustained success at the box office. It also performed well in international markets, outperforming Warner Bros. and DC’s The Flash in South Korea. However, the film’s ability to have long legs at the box office, similar to DreamWorks Animation and Universal’s Puss and Boots: The Last Wish, remains uncertain.

The disappointing reception of Elemental has prompted discussions within Pixar and Disney about the balance between original and branded IP. Pixar’s upcoming releases, such as the original animated film Elio and an Inside Out sequel, will undoubtedly be influenced by the lessons learned from Elemental’s performance. Implementing changes based on these lessons, however, can be complex in the animation space due to the lengthy production timelines of these films.

The issue of original versus branded IP is not exclusive to Pixar but also affects Walt Disney Animation Studios. The studio experienced a setback with the underperformance of Strange World, earning only $73.6 million globally. The upcoming original film Wish will be closely watched to determine whether it can break the curse facing original animated fare.

The success of established franchises like Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia, as emphasized by Disney CEO Bob Iger, has become crucial for the company. The event nature of Pixar films, even with original IP, has diminished in recent years. However, with new leadership and positive reception for Elemental, there is still optimism for the studio’s future if they remain committed to the creative fundamentals that guided them for so long.

While Elemental’s low opening is subject to debate, factors such as Pixar’s changing track record, critical reception, increased competition, and shifting audience preferences all play a role. Disney’s streaming strategies during the pandemic and the rising popularity of other animation studios among modern audiences have also impacted Pixar’s performance.

In conclusion, Elemental’s disappointing debut has sparked conversations within Pixar and Disney about the studio’s future direction. As the industry continues to evolve, the balance between original and branded IP becomes a crucial consideration for sustained success. Pixar’s legacy of creativity and commitment to storytelling will likely shape their strategies moving forward.

The future of Pixar and its approach to original versus branded IP remains uncertain as the studio navigates the ever-changing landscape of the film industry. While Elemental’s box office performance is a setback, it is important to remember that Pixar has faced challenges before and emerged stronger. The studio has a track record of delivering innovative and heartfelt storytelling that resonates with audiences of all ages.

One potential ray of hope for Pixar is the positive reception of Elemental among audiences. Despite its lackluster box office debut, the film received an A CinemaScore and garnered praise from viewers. Positive word-of-mouth and strong exit scores on PostTrak indicate that there is still a chance for the film to find its footing and attract a broader audience. Additionally, Elemental’s success in international markets shows that there is an appetite for Pixar’s unique storytelling around the world.

Pixar’s upcoming releases, including the original film Elio and the Inside Out sequel, will be closely watched to see how the studio adapts to the challenges and lessons learned from Elemental. The studio’s new leadership, with Pete Docter at the helm, will play a pivotal role in shaping the future direction of Pixar. It will take time to implement course corrections and find the right balance between original and branded IP, considering the lengthy production timelines of animated films.

The competition and shifting audience preferences in the animation genre pose additional challenges for Pixar. The success of recent animated films like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which appealed not only to children but also to adult audiences, highlights the evolving expectations of moviegoers. Pixar’s ability to capture the attention and imagination of both young and older viewers has been one of their strengths in the past. Finding ways to recapture that appeal will be crucial in regaining momentum at the box office.

The rise of streaming platforms during the pandemic and Disney’s own streaming strategies have also impacted Pixar’s box office performance. As audiences became accustomed to the convenience of streaming new releases at home, the event nature of going to the theater for a Pixar film may have lost some of its allure. Balancing the distribution strategies between theatrical releases and streaming availability will be a key consideration for the studio going forward.

Ultimately, Pixar’s future success hinges on its ability to stay true to its creative fundamentals and deliver compelling stories that resonate with audiences. The studio has a rich history of taking risks and creating original content that pushes the boundaries of animation. By embracing both original and branded IP, Pixar can continue to captivate audiences and carve out its place in the ever-evolving film industry.

As industry analysts and insiders debate the factors contributing to Elemental’s underperformance, it is clear that Pixar’s journey is far from over. With a commitment to innovation, storytelling, and a willingness to adapt to changing audience preferences, the studio has the potential to reclaim its position as a powerhouse in the world of animation. The lessons learned from Elemental will serve as a valuable guide as Pixar charts its course for the future, ensuring that the magic and wonder of their films continue to captivate audiences for years to come.