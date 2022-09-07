‘Dead to Me’ Season 3: Expected Release Date [September Update]

The third and final season of Dead to Me will soon arrive on Netflix. Netflix announced that the third season of Dead to Me would be released in fall 2022. That time has finally arrived!

The last season of this dark comedy series was released in May 2020 after premiering on Netflix the spring before. Dead to Me received critical acclaim and numerous Emmy nominations for its last two seasons, and its final season is expected to be received equally well.

Plot

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini play the roles of Jen and Judy in this series. Jen and Judy are unlikely best friends who find themselves stuck in a mess of murder and trauma. The hits will keep coming in the third season of Dead to Me, after that game-changing car accident in the season 2 finale.

Will it arrive in September?

Unfortunately, the third and final season won’t be arriving on Netflix in September 2022. Dead to Me wasn’t included in the list of new movies and shows released this month. However, new sources reveal when we can expect the release of the final ten episodes.

Expected Release Date

Although Dead to Me season 3 won’t be arriving in September 2022 to kick off the fall season, it seems like the final season could arrive sometime in November 2022. According to the reports on What’s on Netflix, the season is supposed to release in November. However, it’s just a prediction, and Netflix has not yet confirmed the official release.

We will be posting all the necessary updates on our channel.