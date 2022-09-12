‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: Will Robby and Tory End Up Together?

The central theme of Cobra Kai on Netflix is karate, but it also has an element of romance throughout. The series involves couples like Miguel and Sam, Daniel and Amanda, Johnny and Carmen, and Tory and Robby.

Like most high school relationships, Tory and Robby go through their fair share of ups and downs; however, they were together at the end of season 4. A lot changed in a little amount of time in the valley since then though.

In the fourth episode, Robby asks Tory to take a break from Cobra Kai, to which she says no. This denial led Robby to break up with her later in the same episode. Tory is super confused about her decision, and the pressure of Cobra Kai starts to trouble her.

Later in episode 7, Tory is about to compete against Sam in a tournament to prove which dojo is better. They did this to earn a chance to compete in a major championship called Sekai Taikai. However, Tory doesn’t show up when the time comes. Her loyalty to Cobra Kai is fading, and Silver was aware of this fact.

By the finale, Tory and Sam sort out their differences and associate with the rest of the crew to try and take Silver down. In the end, Tory and Robby make up, with a kiss outside of the dojo, just like Sam and Miguel.

