Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

‘Cheers to You!’: Vanna White’s Heartfelt Message to Pat Sajak on His Retirement from ‘Wheel of Fortune’

In a heartfelt gesture, Vanna White, the longtime co-host of “Wheel of Fortune,” shared a touching message for her colleague Pat Sajak on the occasion of his retirement from the show.

Avatar photo

Published

Vanna White and Pat Sajak
ABC/Shutterstock

Fans of “Wheel of Fortune” were taken aback when Pat Sajak announced his retirement from hosting the popular game show. However, his longtime co-host, Vanna White, responded with warmth and gratitude in a tweet on June 13.

Reflecting on their incredible journey, White expressed her happiness at having shared the stage with Sajak for 41 seasons of “Wheel of Fortune.” Her tweet conveyed a sense of camaraderie and appreciation for their enduring partnership, and she expressed excitement for the upcoming season, which they would tackle together once more. White concluded her message with a heartfelt toast to Sajak, emphasizing their strong bond.

Sajak, in his own statement, shared the day before, acknowledged that the time had come for him to step away from his hosting role after the upcoming 41st season, set to premiere in September. While he didn’t delve into the specifics, he assured fans that he would share more details in the months to come and expressed his gratitude to all those who have supported him throughout his tenure.

The official Instagram account of “Wheel of Fortune” also reposted Sajak’s statement, adding a caption that thanked him for his contributions to the show.

White, known for her role in turning the letters on the game board, has been an integral part of “Wheel of Fortune” since joining the show in 1982, a year after Sajak became the host. Her dedication to the program was evident when she temporarily filled in for Sajak in 2019 while he recovered from emergency surgery.

As the news of Sajak’s retirement settles in, fans of the beloved game show will surely miss his familiar presence. Yet, they can take comfort in the fact that White will continue to grace their screens for at least one more season, providing her signature charm and elegance to the show they have come to love.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

On April 8, 2023, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover utilized its monochrome navigation cameras to record panoramic views of "Marker Band Valley" during two different periods of the day. To enhance the visual appeal, a blend of both panoramas was infused with color, resulting in an artistic rendition of the landscape. On April 8, 2023, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover utilized its monochrome navigation cameras to record panoramic views of "Marker Band Valley" during two different periods of the day. To enhance the visual appeal, a blend of both panoramas was infused with color, resulting in an artistic rendition of the landscape.

Science

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Stunning ‘Postcard’ Image of a Mars Day

NASA's Curiosity Rover has once again mesmerized space enthusiasts with its latest snapshot

5 hours ago
The planetary radar has detected asteroid 2016 AJ193, which is classified as a near-Earth asteroid. This particular asteroid marks the 1,001st observed by the radar. The planetary radar has detected asteroid 2016 AJ193, which is classified as a near-Earth asteroid. This particular asteroid marks the 1,001st observed by the radar.

Science

A Skyscraper Sized Asteroid is Set to Make a Close Pass on Earth Tomorrow

A sizable asteroid is set to make a close encounter with Earth tomorrow, but experts assure that there is no cause for concern.

5 hours ago
fruit fly fruit fly

Science

Scientists Discover That Fruit Flies Age and Die Quicker After Witnessing Death

In a fascinating study, researchers have made a startling discovery that witnessing the death of their counterparts can accelerate aging and mortality in fruit...

5 hours ago
Captain Taison Barcellos Freda gets terrible concussion of the brain injury. Ukrainian Premier League. Captain Taison Barcellos Freda gets terrible concussion of the brain injury. Ukrainian Premier League.

Sport

Athletes Should Avoid Resting After Suffering Mild Concussions, Experts Advise

In the realm of sports medicine, experts are now advising athletes who have experienced mild concussions to avoid complete rest during their recovery process.

5 hours ago
Johnny Depp Johnny Depp

Celebrity

Johnny Depp Looks Set to Donate $1 Million of Amber Heard Defamation Case Settlement to Charity

Reportedly, Johnny Depp has made headlines for his philanthropic gesture, as he is said to be donating $1 million of his defamation case settlement...

5 hours ago
Cracks in the ice shell of Saturn's moon Enceladus serve as conduits, releasing dramatic plumes of ice particles, water vapor, and organic compounds into the vast expanse of space. Deep beneath this icy cover lies a hidden treasure—a salty ocean. Cracks in the ice shell of Saturn's moon Enceladus serve as conduits, releasing dramatic plumes of ice particles, water vapor, and organic compounds into the vast expanse of space. Deep beneath this icy cover lies a hidden treasure—a salty ocean.

Science

Did Scientists Just Discover Signs of Life on Saturn’s Moon?

In a groundbreaking scientific discovery, researchers have uncovered a key building block of life on one of Saturn's orbiting moons

8 hours ago
The Flash The Flash

TV & Film

‘The Flash’ Review: Why You’d Be Wasting Your Time Seeing This Movie

Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, and Ezra Miller team up for another DC misfire.

8 hours ago
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift

Celebrity

What Impact Has Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Had on Gaylors?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has had a remarkable impact on her dedicated fanbase, particularly the LGBTQ+ community affectionately known as "Gaylors."

8 hours ago
Call of Duty Modern Warfare Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Gaming

Uproar as ‘Call of Duty’ LGBTQ Pride Stirs Up Memories of Gamergate

Right-wing critics claim that the popular shoot-em-up video game 'Call of Duty' has recently embraced a 'woke' agenda.

8 hours ago
Bill Cosby and Katie Lohmann at the 2007 Playboy Jazz Festival. The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA. Bill Cosby and Katie Lohmann at the 2007 Playboy Jazz Festival. The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA.

Celebrity

Bill Cosby Faces Fresh Lawsuit in Nevada

Renowned comedian Bill Cosby finds himself in legal trouble once again as a fresh lawsuit is filed against him in Nevada.

8 hours ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya Tom Holland and Zendaya

Celebrity

Tom Holland Reveals How He Won Zendaya Over Despite Having ‘Limited Rizz’

In a recent interview, Tom Holland opened up about his successful strategy in winning over Zendaya's heart, even in the face of initial challenges.

8 hours ago
Jesse Malin Jesse Malin

Music

Singer-Songwriter, Jesse Malin, Paralyzed From the Waist Down After Spinal Stroke

In a devastating turn of events, musician Jesse Malin recently suffered a spinal stroke, resulting in paralysis from the waist down.

9 hours ago