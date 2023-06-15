‘Cheers to You!’: Vanna White’s Heartfelt Message to Pat Sajak on His Retirement from ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Fans of “Wheel of Fortune” were taken aback when Pat Sajak announced his retirement from hosting the popular game show. However, his longtime co-host, Vanna White, responded with warmth and gratitude in a tweet on June 13.

Reflecting on their incredible journey, White expressed her happiness at having shared the stage with Sajak for 41 seasons of “Wheel of Fortune.” Her tweet conveyed a sense of camaraderie and appreciation for their enduring partnership, and she expressed excitement for the upcoming season, which they would tackle together once more. White concluded her message with a heartfelt toast to Sajak, emphasizing their strong bond.

Sajak, in his own statement, shared the day before, acknowledged that the time had come for him to step away from his hosting role after the upcoming 41st season, set to premiere in September. While he didn’t delve into the specifics, he assured fans that he would share more details in the months to come and expressed his gratitude to all those who have supported him throughout his tenure.

When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak! https://t.co/yYmo3G0Dtb — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) June 13, 2023

The official Instagram account of “Wheel of Fortune” also reposted Sajak’s statement, adding a caption that thanked him for his contributions to the show.

White, known for her role in turning the letters on the game board, has been an integral part of “Wheel of Fortune” since joining the show in 1982, a year after Sajak became the host. Her dedication to the program was evident when she temporarily filled in for Sajak in 2019 while he recovered from emergency surgery.

As the news of Sajak’s retirement settles in, fans of the beloved game show will surely miss his familiar presence. Yet, they can take comfort in the fact that White will continue to grace their screens for at least one more season, providing her signature charm and elegance to the show they have come to love.