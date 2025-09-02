‘Caught Stealing’ Review: A Grimy 90s Odyssey

Three years after his Oscar-winning film The Whale, Darren Aronofsky returns with a grand slam of pulp and fun! While his last film was mostly stationary, his newest is constantly on the run. With a bang-up cast, a familiar setting, and some audacious plotting, Caught Stealing is sure to leave you breathless.

Aronofsky has always been know for his unsettling approach to filmmaking. Ever since his debut Pi, this filmmaker has shown a penchant for filming disturbing stories quite beautifully. While Caught Stealing is probably his most accessible film to date, it still has its share of cringe-worthy moments. Taking the lead this time around is the extremely talented Austin Butler, leading an ensemble cast to die for.

Sean Gullette in Aronofsky’s debut Pi. (Credit Protozoa Pictures).

While the films of Aronofksy range from original stories to based off books, they all have something in common: darkness, and usually, insanity. He loves a good character study, especially when said character is losing their mind. Pi, Requiem for a Dream, and Black Swan are great examples of his typical tendency towards the depraved and disturbing. Recently, however, he’s been making some departures. The Whale is a much more meditative family drama, with a hell of a performance from Brendan Fraser. And now, for something completely different: Aronofsky has taken on a crime-comedy.

A story quite like many others

Critics and audience members are comparing this film to the pulpy films of the 90s, notably films of Tarantino and Guy Ritchie. While I can’t disagree with the sentiment, its the critical eyes that get me. Pulp-storytelling has always been a standard in the film industry, ever since the noirs of the early 30s and 40s. Creating a wacked-out film composed of various criminal characters and plot twists has been done before, and will be done again and again.

It’s all about the direction, the atmosphere, and the performances that can bring a fresh take to these kinds of stories. Darren Aronofsky, Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz and many others committed to making a fun and enthralling modern pulp masterpiece.

I haven’t read the source material, but the author of the book, Charlie Huston, also wrote the screenplay. I’m sure he wanted to give his book as much justice as a film adaption allows- and as far as I can tell? It really worked out. Austin Butler’s “Hank Thompson” is an easy character to fall for, and one that is taken on a grueling ride through New York City’s criminal underworld. Huston clearly has a love for classic pulp fiction, having fun by placing an average joe at the center of a complicated crime story- one with deadly consequences.

Back to the city

Being a New York City native, its great to see Aronofksy return to his roots with this 1998 set caper. And boy, does this film just ooze with 90s flair! Its grungy, it’s grimy, and it shows a different side of New York City than what we’re recently used to.

The 90s soundtrack carries us along loudly and proudly, as we also follow the 98′ San Francisco Giants’ series along the way. It’s clear the filmmaker, and everyone on board, wanted to give an authentic feeling of a bygone era. It totally takes you out of our modern day world, placing us in a wild story that, in turn, feels like something cooked up from filmmakers in the early 90s.

While it’s very much a throwback for many reasons, Aronofsky’s hands have never felt steadier. As per usual, his filmmaking is dazzling and dizzying, putting the audience directly into Hank’s living nightmare. Caught Stealing also maintains the grainy texture that a lot of Aronofksy’s films have, making it feel at home both in his catalogue, as well as in the 90s nostalgia canon.

A bloody good time

Hank gets ready to swing. (Credit: Columbia Pictures).

One thing Aronofsky handles really well is violence. And- my God– there is quite some brutal violence in this film. Bones crunch, bullets fly, and craniums are traumatized, to say the least. Aronfosky has a fun time making us cringe in our seats, but he also uses violence as a chance for humor. While some of his previous work contains very, very dark humor, this is easily his funniest film to date. The characters are very non-chalant about the way they carry out brutal violence. This is made hilarious at times as it is all very new to our hero, Hank Thompson.

The tone tends to switch drastically, sometimes extremely abruptly, from scene to scene, but any good story should. One moment you may be laughing your ass off, but the next you’ll be frozen in silence. As a film-going experience, its exciting and exhausting, but in a good way! The stylish stops and starts of Hank’s story are crafted in a way that has you gasping for air. Whether your laughing, wincing or catching your breath just depends on how much you feel for Hank, a man who just can’t seem to catch a break.

A cast who knows what they’re doing

Matt Smith and Austin Butler in over their heads. (Credit: Columbia Pictures).

Austin Butler proves once again he’s got chops, taking on a lead role that’s as physical as it is psychologically taxing. Zoe Kravits, also once again, proves that she could be a leading lady in any bat-sh*t crazy character’s adventure. But the supporting cast? From head to toe there are stand outs. Loopy Russian gangsters, a devilishly smart-ass cop, Hasidic psychopaths, seedy barflies– the film has a lot to work with. Each character brings a fun and nihilistically grotesque perspective to poor Hank’s world.

Matt Smith’s “Russ” has to be the coolest character out of this motley crew. A lunatic, to be sure, and a sad, pathetic drug-dealer, but one with style for days. Russ is after all, responsible for all of the trouble Hank has to go through, and they make a hell of a buddy-comedy pair.

Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler are too hot to handle. (Credit: Columbia Pictures).

Hank of course just cares about baseball, bartending, and his beautiful “kind-of-girlfriend”, Yvonne. Just like most main characters however, nothing comes easy for Hank, and this cast plays his opponents with terrific, hair-raising mean-streaks. Austin Butler is a great “straight man” to all of these wacky psychopaths he must try and reason with, and Zoe Kravitz’ Yvonne keeps him level headed. Their quietly beautiful bond is a sliver of hope within this crazy tale that Huston has concocted.

Catch Caught Stealing soon!

There’s been a lot of hope in the movie theaters these days, most notably with James Gunn’s amazingly wholesome reboot of Superman. But sometimes? It’s nice to get down and dirty and watch a gritty, bloody story of someone else’s misfortune. While crime comedies tend to be overplayed and forced, Aronofsky and company has cooked up a simmering crime thriller for the modern age.

I recommend seeing this one in theaters, as the sound design and soundtrack were great to hear big and loud. Seeing such a fun and twisty thriller play out on the big screen is an exciting event, and to have it loom over you in the theater only amplifies the feeling of helplessness inhabited by Hank Thompson for the majority of the film. If you’re looking for something nostalgic and exciting, take a swing at Caught Stealing— you could do a hell of a lot worse as far as crime films go.

Caught Stealing is now in theaters nationwide.