Amy Schumer’s Best Movies, Shows, & Stand-Up Specials

Amy Schumer has made us laugh for her entire career in comedy. She won’t stop any time soon, and she will be back in October 2020 with a new season of Inside Amy Schumer. This show has many fans looking up all of Amy’s best comedy movies, specials, and shows.

Though she became famous as one of the writers and stars of the hit sketch series, Inside Amy Schumer, Schumer has also racked up a number of acting credits in addition to writing gigs. She’s appeared in films like Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty, on TV shows like Life & Beth and Expecting Amy, and even on Broadway once in a while.

If you want to know where she’s been and where to find her latest work outside of Inside Amy Schumer, we have the info for you: films, TV episodes, comedy specials, or sketches on Netflix.

Best Amy Schumer movies

Her breakout role was in the film Trainwreck, which she also wrote, followed by comedy films Snatched and I Feel Pretty.

Snatched (2017) — available for rent or purchase

Thank You for Your Service (2017) — Showtime, Paramount+

Trainwreck (2015) — AMC+

I Feel Pretty (2018) — Hulu

The Humans (2021) — Paramount+

Best Amy Schumer shows

Inside Amy Schumer — Paramount+ and HBO Max

Expecting Amy — HBO Max

Best Amy Schumer stand-up specials

Mostly Sex Stuff (2012) — Paramount+

Live at the Apollo (2015) — HBO Max

The Leather Special (2017) — Netflix

Growing (2019) — Netflix