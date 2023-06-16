Adipurush Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Prabhas Shines, While VFX Receives Criticism for Quality

Adipurush, the highly anticipated film starring Prabhas, has finally hit theaters worldwide, generating immense excitement among fans. Directed by Om Raut, the mythological drama is a modern retelling of the Hindu epic, Ramayan. Prabhas takes on the role of Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon portrays Sita, Sunny Singh appears as Lakshman, and Saif Ali Khan embodies the character of Ravan.

With a staggering budget of Rs 500 crore, Adipurush has already created a buzz in the industry. The film’s advance bookings opened on Sunday, and it garnered an impressive business of Rs 12 crore. PVR, a prominent national theater chain, sold over one lakh tickets in the Hindi market alone, setting the stage for a massive opening at box offices across the country.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar has projected Adipurush’s opening day collection to be around Rs 50 crore, encompassing all languages. While discussing the film’s impact, renowned film trade expert Taran Adarsh emphasized the emotional connection Indians have with the story of Ramayan. He stated, “For me, it is Ramayan, and it is a very strong emotion. Everything else is secondary.” Adarsh believes that this sentiment will resonate with many viewers, further boosting the film’s appeal. There are even reports suggesting that Adipurush’s first-day collection may surpass the opening day figures of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.

Adipurush narrates the tale of Lord Ram, who embarks on a mission to rescue his wife, Sita, after she is abducted by the evil Ravana. With the help of the vanara army, Lord Ram successfully brings her back to Ayodhya. Kriti Sanon recently shared her experience of portraying the role of Sita in this retelling of the Ramayana. She described the film as a visually spectacular experience, owing to Om Raut’s grand vision. However, she also humorously mentioned that despite the film’s scale, it was shot entirely in a studio, leading her to jokingly refer to it as shooting for her “biggest film on the smallest set.”

As Adipurush continues its theatrical run, fans eagerly anticipate immersing themselves in the grandeur and spectacle of this epic tale brought to life on the silver screen.

The release of Adipurush has sparked a wave of excitement and anticipation among audiences, as they eagerly flock to theaters to witness the grandeur of the film. The retelling of the Ramayana, coupled with the star-studded cast and Om Raut’s visionary direction, has created a sense of spectacle and intrigue surrounding the project.

The massive budget of Rs 500 crore allocated to Adipurush reflects the commitment to creating a visually stunning and immersive cinematic experience. From the intricate set designs to the awe-inspiring visual effects, every aspect of the film has been meticulously crafted to transport viewers into the mythical world of Ramayana.

The performances of the lead actors have also garnered significant attention. Prabhas, known for his commanding presence on screen, steps into the role of Lord Ram with great dedication and gravitas. Kriti Sanon, in the role of Sita, brings a delicate strength and grace to the character, capturing the essence of the legendary figure. Sunny Singh portrays Lakshman, embodying loyalty and valor, while Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of Ravan promises to be a captivating interpretation of the iconic antagonist.

Beyond the cinematic spectacle, Adipurush holds a deep cultural significance for Indian audiences. The story of Ramayana is ingrained in the collective consciousness of the country, and the retelling of this epic tale on the silver screen evokes a sense of nostalgia and reverence. It is not merely a film but a celebration of the timeless values and teachings encapsulated in the Ramayana.

As audiences flock to theaters, the film’s opening day collections are expected to soar, fueled by the immense popularity of the source material and the star power of the cast. Adipurush has the potential to rewrite box office records and etch its name in the annals of Indian cinema as a monumental achievement.

For fans of mythological dramas, Adipurush represents a culmination of their cinematic dreams, a spectacle that promises to transport them to a world where gods and demons clash, and the triumph of righteousness prevails. As the film continues its theatrical journey, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of viewers, further solidifying its status as a landmark production in the Indian film industry.