Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

Adipurush Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Prabhas Shines, While VFX Receives Criticism for Quality

The highly anticipated movie Adipurush has been released, and early reviews are pouring in. Prabhas, the lead actor, delivers a stellar performance that captivates the audience.

Avatar photo

Published

Live Updates on the Release and Review of the Movie "Adipurush": Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan shine in this captivating retelling of the epic tale of Ramayan.
Live Updates on the Release and Review of the Movie "Adipurush": Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan shine in this captivating retelling of the epic tale of Ramayan.

Adipurush, the highly anticipated film starring Prabhas, has finally hit theaters worldwide, generating immense excitement among fans. Directed by Om Raut, the mythological drama is a modern retelling of the Hindu epic, Ramayan. Prabhas takes on the role of Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon portrays Sita, Sunny Singh appears as Lakshman, and Saif Ali Khan embodies the character of Ravan.

With a staggering budget of Rs 500 crore, Adipurush has already created a buzz in the industry. The film’s advance bookings opened on Sunday, and it garnered an impressive business of Rs 12 crore. PVR, a prominent national theater chain, sold over one lakh tickets in the Hindi market alone, setting the stage for a massive opening at box offices across the country.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar has projected Adipurush’s opening day collection to be around Rs 50 crore, encompassing all languages. While discussing the film’s impact, renowned film trade expert Taran Adarsh emphasized the emotional connection Indians have with the story of Ramayan. He stated, “For me, it is Ramayan, and it is a very strong emotion. Everything else is secondary.” Adarsh believes that this sentiment will resonate with many viewers, further boosting the film’s appeal. There are even reports suggesting that Adipurush’s first-day collection may surpass the opening day figures of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.

Adipurush narrates the tale of Lord Ram, who embarks on a mission to rescue his wife, Sita, after she is abducted by the evil Ravana. With the help of the vanara army, Lord Ram successfully brings her back to Ayodhya. Kriti Sanon recently shared her experience of portraying the role of Sita in this retelling of the Ramayana. She described the film as a visually spectacular experience, owing to Om Raut’s grand vision. However, she also humorously mentioned that despite the film’s scale, it was shot entirely in a studio, leading her to jokingly refer to it as shooting for her “biggest film on the smallest set.”

As Adipurush continues its theatrical run, fans eagerly anticipate immersing themselves in the grandeur and spectacle of this epic tale brought to life on the silver screen.

The release of Adipurush has sparked a wave of excitement and anticipation among audiences, as they eagerly flock to theaters to witness the grandeur of the film. The retelling of the Ramayana, coupled with the star-studded cast and Om Raut’s visionary direction, has created a sense of spectacle and intrigue surrounding the project.

The massive budget of Rs 500 crore allocated to Adipurush reflects the commitment to creating a visually stunning and immersive cinematic experience. From the intricate set designs to the awe-inspiring visual effects, every aspect of the film has been meticulously crafted to transport viewers into the mythical world of Ramayana.

The performances of the lead actors have also garnered significant attention. Prabhas, known for his commanding presence on screen, steps into the role of Lord Ram with great dedication and gravitas. Kriti Sanon, in the role of Sita, brings a delicate strength and grace to the character, capturing the essence of the legendary figure. Sunny Singh portrays Lakshman, embodying loyalty and valor, while Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of Ravan promises to be a captivating interpretation of the iconic antagonist.

Beyond the cinematic spectacle, Adipurush holds a deep cultural significance for Indian audiences. The story of Ramayana is ingrained in the collective consciousness of the country, and the retelling of this epic tale on the silver screen evokes a sense of nostalgia and reverence. It is not merely a film but a celebration of the timeless values and teachings encapsulated in the Ramayana.

As audiences flock to theaters, the film’s opening day collections are expected to soar, fueled by the immense popularity of the source material and the star power of the cast. Adipurush has the potential to rewrite box office records and etch its name in the annals of Indian cinema as a monumental achievement.

For fans of mythological dramas, Adipurush represents a culmination of their cinematic dreams, a spectacle that promises to transport them to a world where gods and demons clash, and the triumph of righteousness prevails. As the film continues its theatrical journey, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of viewers, further solidifying its status as a landmark production in the Indian film industry.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Meghan Markle Meghan Markle

Celebrity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bid Farewell to Spotify Following a Season of ‘Archetypes’ Podcast

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have bid farewell to their season of the 'Archewell Audio' podcast on Spotify, marking the conclusion of their podcasting...

7 mins ago

Celebrity

Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes Baby Boy with Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29 – Name Revealed

Renowned actor Al Pacino has embarked on a new chapter of his life at the age of 83, as he recently welcomed a baby...

10 mins ago
Glenda Jackson Glenda Jackson

Celebrity

Glenda Jackson Gifted Two of Her Oscars to Her Mother, Who Found Another Use for Them

In a heartfelt gesture, acclaimed actress Glenda Jackson has given two Oscars she won during her illustrious career to her mother.

25 mins ago
On April 8, 2023, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover utilized its monochrome navigation cameras to record panoramic views of "Marker Band Valley" during two different periods of the day. To enhance the visual appeal, a blend of both panoramas was infused with color, resulting in an artistic rendition of the landscape. On April 8, 2023, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover utilized its monochrome navigation cameras to record panoramic views of "Marker Band Valley" during two different periods of the day. To enhance the visual appeal, a blend of both panoramas was infused with color, resulting in an artistic rendition of the landscape.

Science

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Stunning ‘Postcard’ Image of a Mars Day

NASA's Curiosity Rover has once again mesmerized space enthusiasts with its latest snapshot

18 hours ago
The planetary radar has detected asteroid 2016 AJ193, which is classified as a near-Earth asteroid. This particular asteroid marks the 1,001st observed by the radar. The planetary radar has detected asteroid 2016 AJ193, which is classified as a near-Earth asteroid. This particular asteroid marks the 1,001st observed by the radar.

Science

A Skyscraper Sized Asteroid is Set to Make a Close Pass on Earth Tomorrow

A sizable asteroid is set to make a close encounter with Earth tomorrow, but experts assure that there is no cause for concern.

18 hours ago
fruit fly fruit fly

Science

Scientists Discover That Fruit Flies Age and Die Quicker After Witnessing Death

In a fascinating study, researchers have made a startling discovery that witnessing the death of their counterparts can accelerate aging and mortality in fruit...

18 hours ago
Captain Taison Barcellos Freda gets terrible concussion of the brain injury. Ukrainian Premier League. Captain Taison Barcellos Freda gets terrible concussion of the brain injury. Ukrainian Premier League.

Sport

Athletes Should Avoid Resting After Suffering Mild Concussions, Experts Advise

In the realm of sports medicine, experts are now advising athletes who have experienced mild concussions to avoid complete rest during their recovery process.

19 hours ago
Johnny Depp Johnny Depp

Celebrity

Johnny Depp Looks Set to Donate $1 Million of Amber Heard Defamation Case Settlement to Charity

Reportedly, Johnny Depp has made headlines for his philanthropic gesture, as he is said to be donating $1 million of his defamation case settlement...

19 hours ago
Cracks in the ice shell of Saturn's moon Enceladus serve as conduits, releasing dramatic plumes of ice particles, water vapor, and organic compounds into the vast expanse of space. Deep beneath this icy cover lies a hidden treasure—a salty ocean. Cracks in the ice shell of Saturn's moon Enceladus serve as conduits, releasing dramatic plumes of ice particles, water vapor, and organic compounds into the vast expanse of space. Deep beneath this icy cover lies a hidden treasure—a salty ocean.

Science

Did Scientists Just Discover Signs of Life on Saturn’s Moon?

In a groundbreaking scientific discovery, researchers have uncovered a key building block of life on one of Saturn's orbiting moons

21 hours ago
Vanna White and Pat Sajak Vanna White and Pat Sajak

TV & Film

‘Cheers to You!’: Vanna White’s Heartfelt Message to Pat Sajak on His Retirement from ‘Wheel of Fortune’

In a heartfelt gesture, Vanna White, the longtime co-host of "Wheel of Fortune," shared a touching message for her colleague Pat Sajak on the...

21 hours ago
The Flash The Flash

TV & Film

‘The Flash’ Review: Why You’d Be Wasting Your Time Seeing This Movie

Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, and Ezra Miller team up for another DC misfire.

21 hours ago
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift

Celebrity

What Impact Has Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Had on Gaylors?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has had a remarkable impact on her dedicated fanbase, particularly the LGBTQ+ community affectionately known as "Gaylors."

21 hours ago