100 Most Influential People of All-Time (90-81)

90. Johnnie Cochran – Attorney (1937-2005)

Born on October 2, 1937, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Johnnie Cochran emerged as a legal luminary. His parents, an insurance salesman and an Avon saleswoman, laid the foundation for a journey that saw Cochran and his family migrate to the West Coast during the late 1940s’ Great Migration. Settling in Los Angeles, Cochran drew inspiration from Thurgood Marshall’s historic Brown v. Board of Education triumph, propelling him toward a career in law.

Swiftly gaining renown, he became one of the most influential attorneys, earning the title “The People’s Lawyer” from Rev. Jesse Jackson. Cochran’s courtroom prowess shone in high-profile cases, tackling issues of police brutality and criminality. His clientele included Hollywood heavyweights like Sean “Puffy” Combs and Stanley “Tookie” Williams, the founding father of the Westside Crips. Despite his reliability as a legal force, Cochran proved polarizing to the public.

Cochran’s apex arrived during the 1995 trial, “The People of the State of California v. Orenthal James Simpson.” Leading O.J. Simpson’s defense, Cochran, alongside notable partner Rob Kardashian, delivered the iconic line, “If the glove don’t fit, you must acquit.” This catchphrase, emblematic of the trial, led to O.J. Simpson’s acquittal on October 3, 1995.

However, tragedy struck Cochran in December 2003 when diagnosed with a brain tumor. Despite its removal, a second tumor emerged, claiming his life on March 29, 2005. Cochran’s legacy endures as a testament to his indelible impact on American law and the complex tapestry of public perception surrounding his career.

89. Gianni Versace – Fashion Designer (1946-1997)

Fashion, a perennial force of evolution, has woven its narrative through the ages. From the ancient Togas of Greece to the contemporary dominance of Emo-style in 2023, the evolution of dress is a given. In the heart of Italy, a 26-year-old visionary, Giovanni “Gianni” Versace, set out to conquer the fashion realm.

Born on December 2, 1946, Versace unveiled his eponymous boutique in Milan at the youthful age of 31, swiftly ascending the fashion echelons. His designs, characterized by vibrant colors, unique patterns, and alluring cuts, became synonymous with sex appeal. Despite having its critics, Versace, with familial support, carved a distinct identity for his designs, etching his name into the annals of fashion history.

After expanding his line to include jewelry, luxurious furnishings, and housewares, Versace soared to heights only icons can reach. However, it all came to a tragic end on July 15, 1997. The visionary designer was gunned down on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion, Casa Casuarina, by Andrew Cunanan, a spree killer. The shocking assassination sent shockwaves through the fashion world, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Versace’s untimely death at the age of 50 cut short a career defined by opulence and innovation.

88. Jon “Bones” Jones – MMA Fighter

In mixed martial arts (MMA), Jon “Bones” Jones stands as a formidable and controversial figure, commanding attention with his skillset and journey. From his early days as a rising star to his recent comeback attempts, Jones’ story is one punctuated by triumphs, setbacks, and a relentless pursuit of greatness.

Beginning his MMA journey with an huge debut in the UFC, Jones quickly rose to stardom, showcasing a unique blend of athleticism and unorthodox fighting style. However, the ascent wasn’t without its share of controversies, as legal issues and doping allegations sometimes cast shadows over his career.

Transitioning into the octagon, Jones blends striking and grappling, earning a reputation as one of the sport’s more gifted athletes. His fights are a ballet of aggression, where powerful strikes transition into grappling dominance. Critics have raised concerns about his conduct outside the cage, yet Jones remains a magnetic force inside it.

As Jones eyes future challenges, the MMA community awaits the next chapter in his storied career. The turbulence surrounding him adds a layer of complexity to his narrative, yet the undeniable talent and drive persist. Jon “Bones” Jones remains an enigma in the world of MMA, a fighter whose story is far from concluded, and the echoes of his impact will resonate long after the final bell rings.

87. Miley Cyrus – Actress/Singer

In the dynamic realm of entertainment, Miley Cyrus has emerged as a singular force, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry and popular culture at large. From her early days as a Disney sensation to her bold reinvention and artistic values, Cyrus has seen her career with a an iconic spirit that demands attention.

Transitioning from her Disney Channel roots, Cyrus went on a musical journey that defied expectations. Her breakout album, “Bangerz,” marked a seismic shift. This placed her into a realm of provocative artistry and cementing her status as a cultural provocateur. With a voice that can traverse genres effortlessly, Cyrus’s impact on the music scene is unparalleled.

Activism has become a cornerstone of Cyrus’s influence, with her endorsing LGBTQ+ rights and social justice causes. Using her platform to amplify marginalized voices, Cyrus has shown that celebrity status can be a catalyst for positive change. In doing so, she has inspired a new generation to engage in social issues with passion and purpose.

Beyond her music and activism, Cyrus has redefined celebrity authenticity. Through candid interviews and a raw, unfiltered social media presence, she has broken the facade of perfection. Therefore, inviting fans into her journey of self-discovery. This authenticity has generated a devoted fan base. Miley isn’t just as an entertainer but as a relatable figure navigating the complexities of fame.

As Cyrus keeps evolving and experimenting with her sound, style, and social impact, her influence breaks traditional boundaries. Miley Cyrus exemplifies the power of authenticity, resilience, and commitment to one’s artistic vision in a constantly changing landscape. Her influence goes above and beyond and grants her as a cultural icon status.

86. Michael B. Jordan – Actor

Michael B. Jordan stands as a beacon of influence in the entertainment industry, leaving a mark on both film and social narratives. Through his dynamic performances and commitment to diverse storytelling, Jordan has bypassed traditional boundaries and emerged as a catalyst for change.

Firstly, Jordan’s talent is displayed through each role he undertakes. From his breakout performance in “Fruitvale Station” to his evil presence in the blockbuster “Black Panther,” he consistently delivers performances that pulls in audiences and critics alike. His ability to embody characters with depth and authenticity has not only earned him acclaim but has also molded the expectations for actors of his generation.

Another fact about Jordan is that he has become a vocal advocate for inclusivity and representation in the film industry. By creating his production company, Outlier Society, he actively works towards creating opportunities for up and coming actors. This commitment extends beyond his professional life, as Jordan uses his platform to address social issues and advocate for equality.

Essentially, Michael B. Jordan’s influence lies not only in his on-screen prowess but also in his dedication to reshaping movies. This a testament to the transformative power of talent, advocacy, and breaking barriers in the pursuit of a more inclusive industry.

85. Grandmaster Flash – DJ/Hip-Hop Pioneer

Grandmaster Flash, a pioneer in the world of hip-hop, stands as a trailblazer whose influence echoes through the rhythm of modern music. His groundbreaking contributions to the genre have indelibly shaped its trajectory and cemented his status as a true icon.

Flash revolutionized the art of DJing, introducing innovative techniques that laid the foundation for the hip-hop sound. Through the use of turntables and mixing, he elevated the role of the DJ from a mere playlist curator to a creative force. By controlling beats and rhythms in ways previously unexplored.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, delivered socially conscious lyrics that resonated with the urban experience, transcending the genre’s early party-centric themes. Their timeless hit, “The Message,” remains a standard in social commentary. Inner-city struggles, poverty weren’t yet discussed in hip-hop.

Grandmaster Flash’s influence extends beyond the music real. He pioneered the use of technology in music production. He forever altering the landscape of how artists create and present their work.

Grandmaster Flash’s impact is huge. He shaped sonic landscape of hip-hop but and also influenced the way artists approach music production and social commentary. His legacy is a testament to the transformative power of innovation and creativity within the realm of music.

84. Mark Zuckerberg – Inventor/Innovator

Firstly, as the co-founder and CEO of Facebook, he has shaped the way we connect, communicate, and share information globally. The platform’s ubiquity has made it a virtual town square, transforming how we engage with friends, family, and the world.

Zuckerberg’s visionary leadership extends beyond Facebook, with acquisitions like Instagram and WhatsApp underlining his commitment to innovation and adaptation. These platforms have furthered his impact on how we consume and disseminate information in the digital age.

His role in advancing artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies positions him at the forefront of shaping the future. Through initiatives like the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, he’s not only a tech magnate but a philanthropist, leveraging his wealth to address global challenges. Zuckerberg’s influence is an example of his transformative role in reshaping communication, technology, and philanthropy on a global scale.

83. Laurence Fishburne – Actor

Fishburne, a force in the entertainment industry, has carved a legacy through his influential career. With a presence on both stage and screen, Fishburne’s influence bypasses mere acting prowess; it stands in the very fabric of the cinematic landscape.

From his legendary role as Furious Styles in “Boyz n the Hood” to his iconic portrayal of Morpheus in “The Matrix” trilogy, Fishburne’s versatility is unrivaled. His ability to seamlessly inhabit diverse characters has not only captivated audiences but has also set a standard for how characters have been written ever since.

Beyond the silver screen, Fishburne’s impact extends to theater, where his Tony Award-winning performance in “Two Trains Running” showcased his theatrical mastery. As a vocal advocate for diversity in the industry, Fishburne has championed any endeavor in all of entertainment, and continues to inspire today.

Fishburne’s influence is well-known behind the scenes as well, contributing to the creation of compelling narratives that reflect the richness of the human experience. In an ever-evolving industry, Laurence Fishburne stands as a beacon of inspiration, a trailblazer whose contributions transcend the confines of entertainment, leaving an enduring imprint on the cultural landscape. Speaking of “Boyz n the Hood.”

82. John Singleton – Film Director (1968-2019)

John Singleton, an icon in the film industry, wrote his name in cinematic history through groundbreaking filmmaking and an unwavering commitment to realness. Bursting onto the scene with “Boyz n the Hood,” Singleton became a trailblazer, addressing societal issues with a rawness that resonated globally.

In a career sadly cut short, Singleton’s impact is incomparable. His directorial style extended beyond the streets of South Central Los Angeles, as seen in works like “Poetic Justice” and “Higher Learning,” where he fearlessly explored complex themes of race, identity, and social justice. Singleton’s keen eye for talent also propelled the careers of stars like Ice Cube and Taraji P. Henson.

As the youngest-ever Oscar nominee for Best Director, Singleton shattered barriers, paving the way for a more inclusive industry. His legacy endures not only in the films that bear his name but in the indomitable spirit that pushed boundaries and inspired a generation of filmmakers to tell stories that matter. John Singleton’s influence is a timeless testament to the transformative power of storytelling in the pursuit of social change. We tragically lost Singleton in the Spring of 2019 at the age of 51. His works in film will always be referenced and his influence will remain.

Honorable Mention – Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson, a digital trailblazer, has emerged as a transformative force in the realm of online content creation. Rising to prominence through relatable and comedic sketches, Brunson’s charismatic presence has garnered a massive following. From her viral success on Vine to her current role as “Janine Teagues” in her creation “Abbott Elementary,” Brunson showcases adaptability and innovation. Beyond entertainment, Brunson’s influence extends to breaking barriers for Black creators, amplifying diverse voices. With her likability and her way of connecting demographics, Quinta Brunson stands at the forefront of the digital revolution, and the rise of the Women’s Revolution in entertainment.

81. Norman Lear – TV Producer (1922-2023)

Lear, a titan of television, has left mark on the cultural landscape through his groundbreaking contributions to the medium. Pioneering the sitcom genre with classics like “All in the Family,” Lear fearlessly tackled societal issues. His unique approach storytelling acumen. His sharp social commentary not only entertained but challenged the status quo, reflecting the pulse of American society.

Lear’s influence extends beyond the screen, as he recreated the role of a television producer. In founding Act III Communications, he diversified the industry, empowering marginalized voices through projects like “The Jeffersons” and “Maude.” His commitment to change the narrative, breaking down barriers for often ignored communities.

At the forefront of cultural evolution, Lear’s impact remains palpable, earning him numerous accolades, including the Peabody Lifetime Achievement Award. A creative luminary, he continues to inspire generations of storytellers, proving that television can be a powerful vehicle for societal change. Norman Lear’s legacy serves as a testament to the power of entertainment in shaping hearts, minds, and the very fabric of society.