TUDUM: The Witcher Season 3 Officially Confirmed for Summer 2023

Fans of The Witcher are eager to find out when season 3 will come out, since the second season was released one year ago. Last year, at TUDUM, we officially saw that season 3 of the Witcher was happening. This year all eyes have been on TUDUM, wondering what news would be released about the show and its spin-offs.

During the virtual event on Sept. 23, we got some behind-the-scenes sneak peek footage with stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra, as well as an update from the Geralt of Rivia actor.

The Witcher season 3 is not coming in 2022

Cavill showed up in a video at TUDUM, and let everyone know that The Witcher season 3 is confirmed for summer 2023! It’s a long wait from now, but I’m sure it will be worth it!

The cast also shared a new sneak peek behind-the-scenes footage from The Witcher season 3 at TUDUM.

The Witcher is the book adaptation to the Netflix show and the sequel. Additionally, video games are hugely popular among fans of both franchises. The fans were thrilled when actor Henry Cavill announced in 2018 that he will be portraying the protagonist Geralt. He has done a fantastic job bringing Geralt to life.