‘Troll’: Movie Teaser, Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

Published

Troll, Troll release date, Troll trailer
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix is releasing a new Norwegian-language action-adventure movie called Troll in time for winter. Troll tells the story of a group of heroes who must unite to stop a troll who has awakened.

According to What’s On Netflix, Troll will be made by director Roar Uthaug and the team Alicia Vikander. They have worked together before on the Tomb Raider movie, and roar says his idea for Troll’s film has been developing for over two decades.

A movie teaser was shown at the Netflix Geeked Week event. We were excited about the Troll and the creature design upon seeing it. We see a glimpse of the actual Troll; if you want to see it yourself, keep scrolling!

Release Date of Troll

Netflix revealed that Troll would be available on December 1, 2022. This is part of the Netflix and Chills lineup.

Teaser of Troll Netflix Movie

Troll Netflix movie cast

Not much information about the movie’s cast is out there yet. I’ve compiled what is available on IMDb, but I’m sure this is by no means a complete list.

Here’s the official cast list for the movie, per IMDb:

Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora
Gard B. Eidsvold as Tobias
Pål Richard Lunderby as Fisker
Kim Falck as Andreas
Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Kristoffer

