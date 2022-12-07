Too Hot to Handle Seb Melrose age, Instagram, job, and more

In Too Hot to Handle season 4, Racecar driver Seb Melrose joins the cast. Learn more about Melrose. As we go through each contestant on the new season of Too Hot to Handle, we learn more about who we’ll see competing for love and money on the Netflix reality show.

Seb Melrose is a racing driver who debuted in 2021 at the Ginetta GT4 Supercup. If you want to learn more about Seb Melrose, we have provided the information about him, and you can read it below. Will you be rooting for Seb to become a finalist this season?

Per his Netflix official bio, “His piercing blue eyes and butter-wouldn’t-melt babyface have helped him make it this far, but Lana is sure to see right through this!”

Age of Seb Melrose

Seb Melrose was reportedly born on January 12, 1998, making him 24, and his star sign is Capricorn. He belongs from Bathgate, Scotland.

Instagram account of Seb Melrose

Seb Melrose has a solid social media following, and he has 10k followers on his Instagram account, which you can follow @sebmelrose. If you are interested in learning more about his racing career, he also has several pictures of himself driving or in his racing gear.

For further updates on Seb Melrose, please stay tuned.