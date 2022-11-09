‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4: Synopsis, Cast, Release Date, and Official Trailer

Too Hot to Handle is one of Netflix’s biggest reality shows, and every season there’s at least one shocking twist, and in season 3, we saw new twists and a huge increase in the prize fund.

It feels like forever since we’ve watched a new season of Too Hot to Handle, but season 4 of Too Hot to Handle is just around the corner and will be streaming before you know it!

How many seasons of Too Hot to Handle are there?

There are three Too Hot to Handle seasons, and they’re available to stream on Netflix. Season 1 has nine episodes, and seasons 3 and 2 have 10. A fourth season is on the way as well.

Synopsis of Too Hot to Handle season 4

Eager to know what’s ahead this season? Here’s how Netflix officially describes season 4:

It’s time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives. But with Lana watching, will this wild cast stick to the rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification) to form meaningful connections and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives?

The Cast of Too Hot to Handle season 4

Too Hot to Handle the season 4 cast is unknown at the moment, but now that season four has been confirmed for December 7, details on the season 4 cast should be coming soon!

Release Date of Too Hot to Handle season 4

Too Hot to Handle season 4 will begin streaming on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

