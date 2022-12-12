Connect with us

‘Till The World Ends’ Episode 8 Release Date and How to Watch

Till The World Ends, Till The World Ends plot, Till The World Ends cast
Image Credit: WeTv

Till The World Ends is a Thai Science-Fiction romantic television series about two young men who accidentally live together. The plot twist is that they are living with each other throughout the last 13 days of the world. It is created and written by Anusorn Soisa-Ngim.

Art is a young man who suffered from memory loss due to wounds and wished to uncover his origins. On the other hand, Golf is a nursing student who has had a tumultuous personal life. Their chemistry is beautiful, and fans are enjoying their performances.

The show stars Pakpoom Juanchainat as Art, Best Anavil Charttong as Golf, Kunlachat Cheythong as Gus, Charttong Anavil as Best, Pitchayuth Rajidjarmeekorn as Long, and Pawnee Phongnopakhun as Fai. The show has released seven episodes yet, and the eighth episode is scheduled to be released on Amarin TV Channel 34 on 17th December 2022. It is titled “Body Days” and can be streamed online on YouTube and We TV.

In the previous episode, we see Art and Golf trying out some meals prepared by Golf. They share cute little talks as Art shares his terror in his dream. In his nightmare, he saw Blood as he descended to the First Floor. We also saw the desperation in everyone as they tried to protect their skin. Golf suffers from night terrors and is later on comforted by Art. On a serious note, Fai revealed that her last wish was to eat the person who killed Mike.

