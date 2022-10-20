‘Ticket to Paradise’: Is George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ New Film on Netflix?

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are joining forces this summer for the highly anticipated romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. The Academy Award-winning A-listers have appeared onscreen together in multiple films, and fans are thrilled to see them again.

When learning that her daughter is planning a surprise wedding to a man she just met, a divorced couple decides to stop the wedding on the beach of Bali. They land in paradise for an amazing trip with their adult daughter and the guy that could steal her away.

By all accounts, this beautiful romantic comedy is what all romantic comedy dreams are made of. So where should you watch it? Here’s what you need to know about the latest Roberts-Clooney team-up!

Ticket to Paradise cast

Along with Roberts and Clooney leading the cast, there are a few familiar faces in the supporting roles. There’s Kaitlyn Dever as the couple’s daughter, American Horror Story favourite Billie Lourd brings laughter, and Emily in Paris heartthrob Lucas Bravo rounds out this stellar cast.

Here’s the main cast of the movie:

Kaitlyn Dever as Lily Cotton

Billie Lourd as Wren Butler

George Clooney as David Cotton

Maxime Bouttier as Gede

Lucas Bravo as Paul

Julia Roberts as Georgia Cotton

Is Ticket to Paradise on Netflix?

Unfortunately, we couldn’t find Ticket to Paradise on Netflix, and the romantic comedy is not in the lineup of movies on Netflix and is likely why it’s not available there.

Check out the official trailer for the movie in the video below!