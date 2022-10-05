Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Wonder’ Starring Florence Pugh Release Date, Trailer, Synopsis, Cast, And More

Avatar photo

Published

The Wonder, The Wonder plot, The Wonder cast, The Wonder release date
Image Credit: Netflix

The Wonder will be added to the Netflix library and this release date article is a summary of everything that users know about it.

The Wonder was directed by Sebastián Lelio from a screenplay co-written by Lelio, Emma Donoghue, and Alice Birch. It’s a film adaptation of the 2016 book of the same name by Donoghue. Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney produced the film for Element Pictures alongside Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell for House Productions. Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, and Donoghue signed on as executive producers.

Read on to find out more about the Wonder, including release updates!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Wonder release date

Netflix recently announced that the film The Wonder will be released on November 16. The film had previously been slated to release in December 2022, but an exact release date was not announced before Netflix’s announcement.

The Wonder cast

Variety provided us with the main cast list and we shared it right below:

Toby Jones
Dermot Crowley
Florence Pugh as Lib Wright
Brían F. O’Byrne
Elaine Cassidy
Kíla Lord Cassidy
Ciaran Hinds
Tom Burke
Niamh Algar

The Wonder synopsis

Here is the official synopsis:

1862,13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own. Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on “manna from heaven”. As Anna’s health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly LaneFirefly Lane season 2 release date, Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly LaneFirefly Lane season 2 release date,

Entertainment

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Release Date Confirmed for December 2022

The second season of the popular Netflix series Firely Lane will be coming soon this fall. Fans have been waiting a while to see...

4 mins ago
Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date, Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date, Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast

Entertainment

‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date And More

Netflix is looking to be more steamy. From their recent popular release of Bridgerton and Sex/Life, they were surprised with their interest in sex....

1 day ago
Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas release date Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas release date

Entertainment

‘Falling For Christmas’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date And More

Significantly, one of the most talented actresses, Lindsay Lohan, has dominated the Hollywood scene for about ten years. I am sure many people can...

1 day ago
Forever Queens, Forever Queens plot, Forever Queens Netflix Forever Queens, Forever Queens plot, Forever Queens Netflix

Entertainment

What Is The Netflix Reality Series ‘Forever Queens’ Plot?

Four Mexican show biz queens reunite in Forever Queens, a new Mexican reality television series. The series was released on October 2nd only on...

1 day ago
The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast

Entertainment

‘The Umbrella Academy Season 4’ Release Date

We will find out what is going on with their powers in the Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy. Is it coming to Netflix?...

1 day ago
The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Witcher: Blood Origin plot, The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Witcher: Blood Origin plot, The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Witcher Season 3’ Release Date

We hope to bring some good news about The Witcher season 3 soon. We’re sorry that the show is not coming in October 2022....

1 day ago
Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly LaneFirefly Lane season 2 release date, Firefly Lane season 2, Firefly LaneFirefly Lane season 2 release date,

Entertainment

‘Firefly Lane Season 2’ Cast, Synopsis, Release Date And More

Firefly Lane season 2 will air on Netflix in the next few weeks, so keep an eye out for it! Firefly Lane, a popular...

1 day ago
Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast Firefly Lane, Firefly Lane plot, Firefly Lane cast

Entertainment

What Is ‘Firefly Lane season 2’ About?

Fans of the TV show Firefly Lane will be excited to know that there is a new release date. The second season will air...

1 day ago
Bling Empire season 3, Bling Empire season 3 release date, Bling Empire season 3 cast Bling Empire season 3, Bling Empire season 3 release date, Bling Empire season 3 cast

Entertainment

‘Bling Empire Season 3’ Release Date

Bling Empire season 3 is around the corner and will be released on Netflix in a couple of days, and fans can’t wait to...

1 day ago
Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot

Entertainment

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Blu-Ray and DVD Expected Release Date

What has been the most talked about film of 2022? The title may belong to a movie called Don’t Worry, Darling. Between its onset...

1 day ago
East New York, East New York cast, East New York plot, where to watch East New York East New York, East New York cast, East New York plot, where to watch East New York

Entertainment

Is ‘East New York’ on Netflix?

A new police procedural show will be on this Sunday night. It is set in New York and the 74th precinct of Brooklyn’s East...

2 days ago
Riverdale season 7, Riverdale season 7 release date, Riverdale season 7 release updates Riverdale season 7, Riverdale season 7 release date, Riverdale season 7 release updates

Entertainment

When is ‘Riverdale’ Season 7 Coming to Netflix?

Fans of Riverdale will have to wait a little while longer for the final season to come out. The CW and Netflix are in...

2 days ago