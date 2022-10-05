‘The Wonder’ Starring Florence Pugh Release Date, Trailer, Synopsis, Cast, And More

The Wonder will be added to the Netflix library and this release date article is a summary of everything that users know about it.

The Wonder was directed by Sebastián Lelio from a screenplay co-written by Lelio, Emma Donoghue, and Alice Birch. It’s a film adaptation of the 2016 book of the same name by Donoghue. Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney produced the film for Element Pictures alongside Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell for House Productions. Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, and Donoghue signed on as executive producers.

Read on to find out more about the Wonder, including release updates!

The Wonder release date

Netflix recently announced that the film The Wonder will be released on November 16. The film had previously been slated to release in December 2022, but an exact release date was not announced before Netflix’s announcement.

The Wonder cast

Variety provided us with the main cast list and we shared it right below:

Toby Jones

Dermot Crowley

Florence Pugh as Lib Wright

Brían F. O’Byrne

Elaine Cassidy

Kíla Lord Cassidy

Ciaran Hinds

Tom Burke

Niamh Algar

The Wonder synopsis

Here is the official synopsis:

1862,13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own. Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on “manna from heaven”. As Anna’s health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.