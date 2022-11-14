‘The Wonder’ Cast: Who’s in Netflix’s Psychological Thriller?

Hey folks, Get ready because a new movie starring Florence Pugh lands on Netflix on November 16! If you are looking forward to watching The Wonder like us, we must let you know who you can expect to see in the film.

Sebastián Lelio directed the Wonder. You might recognize Lelio from his work on the movies Gloria, A Fantastic Woman, and Disobedience. In addition, the screenplay for the drama movie was written by Emma Donoghue, Alice Birch, and Lelio.

The Wonder is based on a book. It’s based on the novel ‘The Wonder’ by Emma Donoghue and follows an English nurse who travels to the Irish Midlands to observe a young girl who claims not to have eaten for four months but remains miraculously alive.

So, who besides Florence Pugh is a part of the cast?

The Cast of The Wonder

Here’s the cast list below:

Tom Burke as William Byrne

Kíla Lord Cassidy as Anna O’Donnell

David Wilmot as Sean Ryan

Josie Walker as Sister Michael

Elaine Cassidy as Rosaleen O’Donnell

Caolán Byrne as Malachy O’ Donnell

Florence Pugh as Lib Wright

Niamh Algar as Kitty O’Donnell

Dermot Crowley as Sir Ottway

Brían F. O’Byrne as John Flynn

Toby Jones as Dr. McBrearty

Ciarán Hinds as Father Thaddeus