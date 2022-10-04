‘The Witcher Season 3’ Release Date

We hope to bring some good news about The Witcher season 3 soon. We’re sorry that the show is not coming in October 2022.

The return of The Witcher season 3 is not currently scheduled, and this doesn’t happen, no matter how many coins we’ve tossed. We have to wait for updates.

We will not see the arrival of the fall season, but there is some good news. The first good news is that The Witcher: Blood Origin will be arriving in December, and the second is that we have a season to release the OG series.

When will The Witcher season 3 come to Netflix?

During TUDUM, Netflix confirmed that The Witcher season 3 is coming in 2023, and we’ll be able to see it during the summer. This means that we won’t have to wait until the winter for the new season of these popular tv shows.

Finally, we can expect the new season to show up. We’re looking at an early release between the end of June and September. Considering the series wrapped filming during this summer, we’re looking at around the earlier part of the season for the release.

Thankfully, the prequel for The Witcher: Blood Origin is finally coming out on the day of Christmas. The Final Girls In Trouble group responded to these changes by saying that we would be getting only four episodes instead, not six.