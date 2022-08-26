‘The Witcher’ Recasts ‘Rience’ For Season 3

The Witcher season 2 introduced a lot of new elements to the Continent, including plenty of different monsters, the Wild Hunt, the witcher’s keep of Kaer Morhen, and more. In season 2 the villain named Rience (Chris Fulton) was one of the most notable additions. He was a mage that was proficient in forbidden fire magic.

Rience is an essential character in the Witcher story. He looks for Ciri (Freya Alan) under the command of a mysterious employer and goes against Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Charlotra) while doing so.

Rience will be there for season 3 as well. However, he’ll be looking just a little different. According to Redanian Intelligence, Rience’s role is being recast for the show’s third season.

In the third season, Sam Woolf will be playing the character of Rience. Woolf’s previous works include series like Strike and Theodoria. He has worked as a voice artist for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. He’s also supposed to appear in the upcoming fifth season of The Crown as Prince Edward of Wessex.

Woolf and Fulton do have a similar look. So similar that RI actually had pictures of Woolf on his set from months earlier. However, due to the distance, their identical facial structures, and Rience’s heavy prosthetics, they couldn’t even recognize the new actor.

The fans will get to see Woolf in action as the villainous Rience will return once again in season 3 of The Witcher, next year.