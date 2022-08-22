Connect with us

‘The Witcher’ Cast: How to Follow Them All on Instagram [Instagram Handles]

The Witcher, The Witcher cast
Image Credit: Netflix

While we still might not know the release date of The Witcher season 3 and when it will land on Netflix, we know it is definitely on its way! If you are impatient like us and want to learn more about the upcoming release, the best way to stay in the loop is by following the official social media pages of the cast of The Witcher Season 3.

The cast of The Witcher on Instagram

The Witcher TV show has its own social media pages, so if you want to follow them, here are their social media handles.

Instagram – @witchernetflix
Twitter – @witchernetflix

MyAnna Buring is Tissaia de Vries – @myannaburing.
Mimî M. Khayisa is Fringilla Vigo – @mimi.m.khayisa.
Henry Cavill is Geralt of Rivia – @henrycavill.
Freya Allen is Princess Cirilla of Cintra – @freyaallan.
Anna Shaffer is Triss Merigold – @annashafffer.
Mahesh Jadu is Vilgefortz – @maheshjadu.
Tom Canton is Filavandrel – @tom_canton.
Media Simson is Francesca Findabair – @meciasimson.
Anya Chalotra is Yennefer of Vengerberg – @anyachalotra.
Joey Batey is Jaskier – @joeybateyofficial.
Eamon Farren is Cahir – @eamonfarren.
Royce Pierreson is Istredd – @roycepierreson.

For further updates on The Witcher Season 3, Please stay tuned.

Thanks for Reading.

