The Watcher’s Isabel Gravitt: Age, Bio, Instagram, Roles, And More

The Watcher is now streaming on Netflix, and you must be excited to start watching the new mystery-thriller series. The story focuses on the Brannock family’s traumatic experience of moving into their dream home; one member we meet is Ellie Brannock, played by Isabel Gravitt.

Dean and Nora Brannock moved with their teenage daughter Ellie to Westfield, New Jersey. Soon, they begin receiving creepy letters from an unknown sender. The frightening missives threaten to harm her family if they don’t leave.

Want to know more about the talented actress behind the Ellie character? Keep reading because we have all the info you need! We shared Isabel’s age, Instagram, hometown, hobbies, and more.

Age of Isabel

As reported by Celebs Week, Isabel is 16 years old and was born in Whittier, California, in 2006. Unfortunately, her exact birthdate is not been publicly disclosed yet.

Instagram of Isabel Gravitt

You can find this beauty on Instagram at the handle @isabel.gravitt. She has only nine posts but has over 14k followers.

Height of Isabel Gravitt

The rising star stands between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 4 inches tall. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Roles of Isabel Gravitt

Here’s Isabel’s complete filmography below:

Cucuy: The Boogeyman (2018)

Little Fires Everywhere (2020)

House Call (Short – 2013)

The Watcher (2022)

American Housewife (2016-2017)

In Search of Fellini (2017)

Flycatcher (Post-production)

The History of Us (2015)

Walk the Prank (2016)