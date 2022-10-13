Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’ Worldwide Release Times on Netflix

Avatar photo

Published

The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix has several popular movies and TV shows right now. From cult classics such as American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy Productions creates new content for fans to enjoy each week. With The Watcher set to premiere this weekend.

Murphy bases his latest series on a very real and strange true story about the Broaddus family. They moved into their dream home at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey, and quickly got letters from “the watcher,” a stranger who claimed to be dedicated to watching over the property.

The events were chronicled in a now-famous article published in The Cut in 2018. That article provides the basis for the new Netflix series, and its stars are Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, who portray Nora and Dean Brannock, respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Watcher release time on Netflix

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Wednesday, October 12
South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on Thursday, October 13
South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST on Thursday, October 13
Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST on Thursday, October 13
France: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, October 13
Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, October 13
Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, October 13
Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, October 13
Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, October 13
Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 13
East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 13
India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, October 13
Japan: 4:00 p.m. KST on Thursday, October 13
Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST on Thursday, October 13
Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Thursday, October 13
England: 8:00 a.m. BST on Thursday, October 13
Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT on Thursday, October 13
Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Wednesday, October 12
West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m PT on Thursday, October 13

In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Salem, Salem cast, where to watch Salem, Salem plot Salem, Salem cast, where to watch Salem, Salem plot

Entertainment

Is ‘Salem’ on Netflix? (Where to Watch)

There is no better time to check out a witch-filled series than during the Halloween season, making Salem a must-watch affair. But can Netflix...

4 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Is the 657 Boulevard House a Real Place?

Looking for a spooky new show you’ll have on the edge of your seat waiting to see what happens next? The Watcher is released...

8 mins ago
Spirit Rangers, Spirit Rangers Netflix, Spirit Rangers cast, Spirit Rangers plot Spirit Rangers, Spirit Rangers Netflix, Spirit Rangers cast, Spirit Rangers plot

Entertainment

Who’s in ‘Spirit Rangers’? [Full Cast List]

The New Netflix Original animated series, The Spirit Rangers, is available for a whole family to enjoy soon! The 10-episode season premiered on October...

11 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’ Parents Guide: Is Netflix’s New Series Suitable for Kids? [Age Rating]

Netflix has dropped a new limited series by Ryan Murphy, and Ian Brennan titled The Watcher. But before you start binging the show, it’s...

15 mins ago
Dead End: Paranormal Park, Dead End: Paranormal Park new season, Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 Netflix Dead End: Paranormal Park, Dead End: Paranormal Park new season, Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 Netflix

Entertainment

What Time is ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ Season 2 Out on Netflix?

One of the newest shows on Netflix is ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’. The show has quickly gained a dedicated following because of its inclusive...

18 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot

Entertainment

Did ‘The Watcher’ Send Letters to the New Jersey Family in Real Life?

From creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Netflix announced their newest thriller series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale. The Watcher stars Naomi Watts...

28 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Who Lives at 657 Boulevard Now?

Today, on October 13, Netflix debuts its true crime miniseries, The Watcher. This series follows the story of a family who received threatening letters...

32 mins ago
Belascoarán PI, Belascoarán PI plot, Belascoarán PI cast Belascoarán PI, Belascoarán PI plot, Belascoarán PI cast

Entertainment

‘Belascoarán, PI’: What is Netflix’s Mexican Mystery-Crime Series About?

Belascoarán, PI is an offbeat Mexican crime mystery series with an avid fanbase. There’s a good chance this new show will be a hit...

36 mins ago
Spirit Rangers, Spirit Rangers Netflix, Spirit Rangers cast, Spirit Rangers plot Spirit Rangers, Spirit Rangers Netflix, Spirit Rangers cast, Spirit Rangers plot

Entertainment

What is Animated-Series ‘Spirit Rangers’ on Netflix About?

One new family-friendly series is now streaming on Netflix! The Spirit Ranger series debuts its ten episodes on Monday, October 10, and it’s a...

15 hours ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: All You Need to Know About Netflix’s Latest True-Crime Series

Now is the perfect time to get hooked on another true crime story. The Watcher premieres this week and tells the true story of...

15 hours ago

Health & Wellbeing

Top 5 CBD Gummies for Stress from JustCBD

Stress is something that keeps us from being that extraordinary person we can only hope to become someday. 

21 hours ago

Money

How to Beat the Top Balance Sheet Expenses

Categories like fuel, rent, supplies, production machinery, and advertising are the major culprits that devour the lion's share of operating income.

21 hours ago