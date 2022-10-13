‘The Watcher’ Worldwide Release Times on Netflix

Netflix has several popular movies and TV shows right now. From cult classics such as American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy Productions creates new content for fans to enjoy each week. With The Watcher set to premiere this weekend.
Murphy bases his latest series on a very real and strange true story about the Broaddus family. They moved into their dream home at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey, and quickly got letters from “the watcher,” a stranger who claimed to be dedicated to watching over the property.
The events were chronicled in a now-famous article published in The Cut in 2018. That article provides the basis for the new Netflix series, and its stars are Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, who portray Nora and Dean Brannock, respectively.
The Watcher release time on Netflix
Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Wednesday, October 12
South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on Thursday, October 13
South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST on Thursday, October 13
Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST on Thursday, October 13
France: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, October 13
Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, October 13
Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, October 13
Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Thursday, October 13
Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, October 13
Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 13
East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 13
India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, October 13
Japan: 4:00 p.m. KST on Thursday, October 13
Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST on Thursday, October 13
Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Thursday, October 13
England: 8:00 a.m. BST on Thursday, October 13
Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT on Thursday, October 13
Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Wednesday, October 12
West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m PT on Thursday, October 13