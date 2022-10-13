‘The Watcher’: Where are the Broaddus Family Now?

The critically acclaimed series premieres on Thursday, Oct. 13 (Today). While waiting for the true crime miniseries to arrive, people have been looking up all there is to know about the show. More specifically, people are searching for information regarding the real family who bought the seemingly haunted house.

If you’re not already aware, The Watcher is based on a true story of a married couple and their three kids who were hoping to move into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey but were unable to do so due to creepy, threatening letters sent by a mysterious stalker called “The Watcher.”

The Watcher on Netflix: Where is the Broaddus family now?

The Broaddus family was last seen two years ago, and their home has not been seen since, with the latest rumors suggesting that they might have moved to a second residence. The location of their place is kept confidential using an LLC, making it difficult to locate them.

However, it might not be the same house they lived in in 2016. They were considered outcasts, and Derek Broaddus was eager to leave Westfield. Maybe things turned around sometime later, and they convinced Maria to move away from the town, which caused them so much distress. They’ll probably keep their whereabouts secret throughout their lives after all they went through.