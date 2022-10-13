Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Where are the Broaddus Family Now?

Avatar photo

Published

The Watcher, The Watcher cast, The Watcher plot, The Watcher Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

The critically acclaimed series premieres on Thursday, Oct. 13 (Today). While waiting for the true crime miniseries to arrive, people have been looking up all there is to know about the show. More specifically, people are searching for information regarding the real family who bought the seemingly haunted house.

If you’re not already aware, The Watcher is based on a true story of a married couple and their three kids who were hoping to move into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey but were unable to do so due to creepy, threatening letters sent by a mysterious stalker called “The Watcher.”

The Watcher on Netflix: Where is the Broaddus family now?

The Broaddus family was last seen two years ago, and their home has not been seen since, with the latest rumors suggesting that they might have moved to a second residence. The location of their place is kept confidential using an LLC, making it difficult to locate them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, it might not be the same house they lived in in 2016. They were considered outcasts, and Derek Broaddus was eager to leave Westfield. Maybe things turned around sometime later, and they convinced Maria to move away from the town, which caused them so much distress. They’ll probably keep their whereabouts secret throughout their lives after all they went through.

In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

TAR, TAR plot, TAR cast, TAR review TAR, TAR plot, TAR cast, TAR review

Entertainment

‘Tár’ Starring Cate Blanchett: Release Date, Where to Watch, Trailer, Plot, and More

For a slick, well-crafted thriller about the modern art world and the criminal underworld, Tár is well worth your time. The movie premiered at...

4 mins ago
Jexi, Jexi cast, Jexi plot, Jexi sound tracks Jexi, Jexi cast, Jexi plot, Jexi sound tracks

Entertainment

‘Jexi’: Soundtrack for Netflix’s New Comedy [All Songs]

Looking for a lighthearted comedy movie with a bunch of laughs? Then Jexi is just what you’re looking for. The 2019 film has just...

9 mins ago
Dead End: Paranormal Park, Dead End: Paranormal Park new season, Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 Netflix Dead End: Paranormal Park, Dead End: Paranormal Park new season, Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 Netflix

Entertainment

Is ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ Season 2 on Netflix?

When it comes to witch shows, there is no denying that the excellent series A Discovery of Witches is a spellbinding affair that fans...

13 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’ Worldwide Release Times on Netflix

Netflix has several popular movies and TV shows right now. From cult classics such as American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy Productions creates new content...

17 mins ago
Salem, Salem cast, where to watch Salem, Salem plot Salem, Salem cast, where to watch Salem, Salem plot

Entertainment

Is ‘Salem’ on Netflix? (Where to Watch)

There is no better time to check out a witch-filled series than during the Halloween season, making Salem a must-watch affair. But can Netflix...

20 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Is the 657 Boulevard House a Real Place?

Looking for a spooky new show you’ll have on the edge of your seat waiting to see what happens next? The Watcher is released...

24 mins ago
Spirit Rangers, Spirit Rangers Netflix, Spirit Rangers cast, Spirit Rangers plot Spirit Rangers, Spirit Rangers Netflix, Spirit Rangers cast, Spirit Rangers plot

Entertainment

Who’s in ‘Spirit Rangers’? [Full Cast List]

The New Netflix Original animated series, The Spirit Rangers, is available for a whole family to enjoy soon! The 10-episode season premiered on October...

28 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’ Parents Guide: Is Netflix’s New Series Suitable for Kids? [Age Rating]

Netflix has dropped a new limited series by Ryan Murphy, and Ian Brennan titled The Watcher. But before you start binging the show, it’s...

31 mins ago
Dead End: Paranormal Park, Dead End: Paranormal Park new season, Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 Netflix Dead End: Paranormal Park, Dead End: Paranormal Park new season, Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2 Netflix

Entertainment

What Time is ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ Season 2 Out on Netflix?

One of the newest shows on Netflix is ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’. The show has quickly gained a dedicated following because of its inclusive...

34 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot

Entertainment

Did ‘The Watcher’ Send Letters to the New Jersey Family in Real Life?

From creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Netflix announced their newest thriller series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale. The Watcher stars Naomi Watts...

44 mins ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot, The Watcher age ratings

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Who Lives at 657 Boulevard Now?

Today, on October 13, Netflix debuts its true crime miniseries, The Watcher. This series follows the story of a family who received threatening letters...

49 mins ago
Belascoarán PI, Belascoarán PI plot, Belascoarán PI cast Belascoarán PI, Belascoarán PI plot, Belascoarán PI cast

Entertainment

‘Belascoarán, PI’: What is Netflix’s Mexican Mystery-Crime Series About?

Belascoarán, PI is an offbeat Mexican crime mystery series with an avid fanbase. There’s a good chance this new show will be a hit...

52 mins ago