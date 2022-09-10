‘The Watcher’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, Synopsis, and More

The Watcher is an upcoming Netflix original series from the dynamic creative duo Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy.
The Watcher is a limited series, and it is based on a true story. It’s adapted from a 2018 story titled The Watcher, which is written by Reeves Wideman from the magazine The Cut. Netflix acquired film rights a month after the story was published.
Release Updates of The Watcher
Unfortunately, Netflix didn’t provide an official release date yet.
The cast of The Watcher
Lily Talevski
Joe Mantello
Luke David Blumm
Naomi Watts
Mia Farrow
Margo Martindale
Bobby Cannavale
Jennifer Coolidge
Noma Dumezweni
Henry Hunter Hall
Terry Kinney
Michael Nouri
Aidan Pierce Brennan
Richard Kind
Isabel Gravitt
Seth Gabel
Chris McDonald
Synopsis of The Watcher
Here’s a detailed synopsis of The Watcher via the Netflix press release below:
Dean and Nora Brannock just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal, they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming. There’s a kooky older woman named Pearl and her brother Jasper, who sneaks into the Brannock’s house and hides in their dumbwaiter. There’s Karen, the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora’s, who makes them feel like they don’t belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch and Mo, who don’t seem to understand property lines. Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when threatening letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.