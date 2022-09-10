‘The Watcher’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, Synopsis, and More

The Watcher is an upcoming Netflix original series from the dynamic creative duo Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy.

The Watcher is a limited series, and it is based on a true story. It’s adapted from a 2018 story titled The Watcher, which is written by Reeves Wideman from the magazine The Cut. Netflix acquired film rights a month after the story was published.

Unfortunately, Netflix didn’t provide an official release date yet.

The cast of The Watcher

Lily Talevski

Joe Mantello

Luke David Blumm

Naomi Watts

Mia Farrow

Margo Martindale

Bobby Cannavale

Jennifer Coolidge

Noma Dumezweni

Henry Hunter Hall

Terry Kinney

Michael Nouri

Aidan Pierce Brennan

Richard Kind

Isabel Gravitt

Seth Gabel

Chris McDonald

Synopsis of The Watcher

Here’s a detailed synopsis of The Watcher via the Netflix press release below:

Dean and Nora Brannock just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal, they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming. There’s a kooky older woman named Pearl and her brother Jasper, who sneaks into the Brannock’s house and hides in their dumbwaiter. There’s Karen, the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora’s, who makes them feel like they don’t belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch and Mo, who don’t seem to understand property lines. Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when threatening letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.