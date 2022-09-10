‘The Watcher’: Release Date, Plot, Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

Netflix is releasing many new titles this September, and we’re excited about every single release. We were looking forward to the release of The Watcher, but it doesn’t have an official release day yet.

The Watcher is based on a true story about a married couple who, after moving into their dream home, finds themselves constantly harassed by a mysterious stalker named The Watcher. Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star in the leading roles. Joining Watts and Cannavale in the cast are Margo Martindale, Jennifer Coolidge, Noma Dumezweni, Mia Farrow, and many others.

There has been no word from the show’s producer for quite some time. The last update was on March 2, when Naomi Watts announced that filming had finished through an Instagram post. The show will air later this year on Netflix.

Netflix has released a teaser of their limited series, The Watcher. On September 9, Netflix released a funny teaser.

Prediction of Release Date of The Watcher

According to the Netflix press release, the limited series is coming to the streamer this fall. Fall is from September 23 to December 21.

The Watcher teaser

The teaser features Jennifer Coolidge as real estate agent Karen Calhoun, and she tours the infamous house on which the show is centered. Check it out below!