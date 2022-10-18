Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: What is a Dumbwaiter, and Are They Still Used Today?

Avatar photo

Published

The Watcher, The Watcher plot, The Watcher cast, The Watcher house
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix has finally dropped Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s new limited series ‘The Watcher,’ Of course, it’s the show everyone’s watching. If you’ve at least watched the first episode, you’d know that a dumbwaiter is mentioned and shown in the series. We’ve got you covered if you’re curious about what a dumbwaiter is.

Spoilers from The Watcher ahead!

Dean Brannock and his family are looking around the house when he notices a man and woman near a dumbwaiter. One of them sticks their head in it. Dean goes over to them, introducing himself. The woman turns out to be the president of the local Preservation Society, and they discuss the dumbwaiter. She tells him that it’s a national treasure before walking away.

Later, the youngest Brannock finds the dumbwaiter in the house but thinks it’s an elevator. Dean explains to his son what a dumbwaiter is before showing him how it operates.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So, what exactly is a dumbwaiter, and are they still used today? Here’s what we know.

The Watcher on Netflix: What is a dumbwaiter, and are they still used today?

Initially, dumbwaiters used a pulley system, but in the 1920s, electric motors were added. This made it easier to transport items between multiple floors. They’re still used in 2022. They can be found in restaurants, older private homes, bars, medical labs, mansions, hotels, offices, etc. Dumbwaiters are still popular, even hundreds of years after people first began using them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries

Entertainment

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3’? [Full Release Schedule]

If you’re looking for a new true crime this Halloween season, look no further than Netflix. The streamer already has various docuseries examining different...

48 mins ago
Isabel Gravitt, Isabel Gravitt bio, Isabel Gravitt age, Isabel Gravitt height, Isabel Gravitt istagram Isabel Gravitt, Isabel Gravitt bio, Isabel Gravitt age, Isabel Gravitt height, Isabel Gravitt istagram

Entertainment

The Watcher’s Isabel Gravitt: Age, Bio, Instagram, Roles, And More

The Watcher is now streaming on Netflix, and you must be excited to start watching the new mystery-thriller series. The story focuses on the...

1 hour ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot

Entertainment

The Watcher’s Henry Hunter Hall Bio, Age, Instagram, Role, And More

One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of recent years is finally out, and from what we’ve heard, it’s going to blow you out...

1 hour ago
Iliza Shlesinger, Iliza Shlesinger bio, Iliza Shlesinger bio, Iliza Shlesinger age, Iliza Shlesinger height Iliza Shlesinger, Iliza Shlesinger bio, Iliza Shlesinger bio, Iliza Shlesinger age, Iliza Shlesinger height

Entertainment

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger’s Bio, Age, Instagram, Husband, And More

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger just released a new stand-up special, Hot Forever. In a statement about the show, she jokes, “I’m so incredibly proud of...

1 hour ago
The Curse Of Bridge Hollow, The Curse Of Bridge Hollow release upates, The Curse Of Bridge Hollow cast, The Curse Of Bridge Hollow plot The Curse Of Bridge Hollow, The Curse Of Bridge Hollow release upates, The Curse Of Bridge Hollow cast, The Curse Of Bridge Hollow plot

Entertainment

‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’ Star Holly J. Barrett’s Bio, Age, Instagram, Roles, And More

Netflix recently debuted a new movie called The Curse of Bridge Hollow. It has an excellent cast, including up-and-coming Australian actress Holly J. Barrett,...

1 hour ago
Back in Action, Back in Action cast, Back in Action plot, Back in Action release updates Back in Action, Back in Action cast, Back in Action plot, Back in Action release updates

Entertainment

‘Back in Action’ Starring Cameron Diaz: Filming Updates, Release Date, Cast, And More

Cameron Diaz has been away from acting for nearly ten years, but she is finally making her return to the big screen. We’ve missed...

1 hour ago
The Curse Of Bridge Hollow The Curse Of Bridge Hollow

Entertainment

The Curse of Bridge Hollow 2: Everything We Know About a Potential Sequel

The Curse of Bridge Hollow stars Stranger Things favorites, Priah Ferguson and Marlon Wayans. The new movie makes its premiere on Friday, October 14....

2 hours ago

Lifestyle

Napoleon Gas BBQs Are Now Available at the BBQs 2u Website

The BBQs 2u is very passionate about barbeque foods and they have been serving delicious foods all these days.

15 hours ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast, The Watcher plot, The Watcher Netflix The Watcher, The Watcher cast, The Watcher plot, The Watcher Netflix

Entertainment

How Many Episodes Are There In ‘The Watcher’ Series On Netflix

Netflix has debuted their new ‘true crime’ series, The Watcher, a highly-anticipated show based on the true story of a married couple who move...

2 days ago
Black Adam, Black Adam powers, Black Adam bio, Black Adam plot Black Adam, Black Adam powers, Black Adam bio, Black Adam plot

Entertainment

‘Dwayne Johnson’ Wants To Be An Advisor For The DC Universe

Marvel Studios is the undisputed king of superhero movies, pumping out hit after hit through complex, interwoven stories. Marvel’s biggest rival, DC, has had...

2 days ago
The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot The Watcher, The Watcher cast,The Watcher plot

Entertainment

The Watcher Season 2 Release Updates

If you’re still wondering what happened to Will Magnus in the latest installment of The Watcher, it’s time to find out! We’ve put together...

2 days ago
Belascoarán PI, Belascoarán PI plot, Belascoarán PI cast Belascoarán PI, Belascoarán PI plot, Belascoarán PI cast

Entertainment

‘Belascoarán, PI’ Cast: Who’s In The New Netflix Series?

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, you should check out Belascoarán, PI from Netflix. Hector Belascoaran is a down-on-his-luck man who...

2 days ago