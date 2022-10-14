‘The Watcher’ on Netflix Full Scoop: What it’s About, Cast, Trailer, and More

It’s almost over! One day left until Netflix drops their newest original show, The Watcher, starring Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. We’ve got all the information you need on what to expect in this upcoming mini-series right here!

As soon as Netflix’s limited series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, was complete, Murphy and Brennan kept the community waiting for their next project. They didn’t have to wait long to find out when their next project would be coming out because Netflix announced the official release date for The Watcher during TUDUM this month.

What is The Watcher about?

The story follows a family who purchased their dream home. After receiving threatening letters from someone called “The Watcher,” they were forced to sell their home and leave town. The guilty party could not be found, so the family had no choice but to relocate.

The Watcher cast

Here’s the complete cast list of who you can expect to see in the show!

Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock

Luke David Blumm as Carter Brannock

Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock

Joe Mantello

Christopher McDonald

Michael Nouri

Isabel Gravitt as Ellie Brannock

Terry Kinney as Jasper Winslow

Richard Kind as Mitch

Noma Dumezweni as Theodora Birch

Jennifer Coolidge as Karen Calhoun

Mia Farrow as Pearl Winslow

Margo Martindale as Mo

Henry Hunter Hall as Dakota

How many episodes are in The Watcher?

You can expect seven episodes to be dropped into your Netflix account on Oct. 13.

The Watcher trailer

Check out the thrilling official trailer for a sneak peek below!