‘The Watcher’ Cast Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Thriller?

Everyone can’t get enough of what’s happening with Netflix’s latest series, The Watcher. With new episodes this week, you’ll be hooked on the show leading up to Halloween. However, even though it doesn’t premiere on Friday the 13th, it’ll still give you a scare.

The series is created by creators and writers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, two of the minds behind popular TV shows like Glee, Scream Queens, and The Politician, as well as the recent hit Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Based on the article published in The Cut by Reeves Wiedeman, The Watcher centers on a married couple and their family as they move into what they hoped would be their dream home in New Jersey. Before long, they receive harrowing letters from a stalker who calls himself “The Watcher.”

The Watcher cast

When Murphy and Brennan assembled a cast of actors to play the roles in their new film, they knew they had a hit on their hands. But who plays which character? Let’s get to know these talented actors and try our best to learn more about them.

Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock

Henry Hunter Hall as Dakota

Luke David Blumm as Carter Brannock

Noma Dumezweni as Theodora

Joe Mantello

Richard Kind as Mitch

Terry Kinney as Jasper

Margo Martindale as Mo

Jennifer Coolidge as Karen Calhoun

Samantha Blaire Cutler

Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock

The Watcher cast list

Christopher McDonald

Michael Nouri as Roger Kaplan

Isabel Gravitt as Ellie

Mia Farrow as Pearl

