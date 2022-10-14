‘The Watcher’ Cast Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Thriller?

Everyone can’t get enough of what’s happening with Netflix’s latest series, The Watcher. With new episodes this week, you’ll be hooked on the show leading up to Halloween. However, even though it doesn’t premiere on Friday the 13th, it’ll still give you a scare.
The series is created by creators and writers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, two of the minds behind popular TV shows like Glee, Scream Queens, and The Politician, as well as the recent hit Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Based on the article published in The Cut by Reeves Wiedeman, The Watcher centers on a married couple and their family as they move into what they hoped would be their dream home in New Jersey. Before long, they receive harrowing letters from a stalker who calls himself “The Watcher.”
The Watcher cast
When Murphy and Brennan assembled a cast of actors to play the roles in their new film, they knew they had a hit on their hands. But who plays which character? Let’s get to know these talented actors and try our best to learn more about them.
Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock
Henry Hunter Hall as Dakota
Luke David Blumm as Carter Brannock
Noma Dumezweni as Theodora
Joe Mantello
Richard Kind as Mitch
Terry Kinney as Jasper
Margo Martindale as Mo
Jennifer Coolidge as Karen Calhoun
Samantha Blaire Cutler
Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock
The Watcher cast list
Christopher McDonald
Michael Nouri as Roger Kaplan
Isabel Gravitt as Ellie
Mia Farrow as Pearl
